Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Callum Rice-Coates
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Shaw delivers a cross from the left (Getty)
Luke Shaw delivers a cross from the left (Getty)

Chelsea and Manchester United meet in a Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge as both sides try to strike a blow in the race for the top four. With Manchester City moving 13 points clear at the top yesterday, it seems increasingly likely that Pep Guardiola’s side will clinch the title, and it seems United’s best bet may be to consolidate their position in the Champions League places. United are six points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, so this game carries a six point swing either way.

The Blues are going well under Thomas Tuchel but a disappointing draw against Southampton has halted their progress. This will be their first serious test in the Premier League since the German’s arrival, although victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg showed plenty of promise.

Follow all the live action from Stamford Bridge below.

• Read more: Tuchel admits he wanted Fernandes at PSG

Recommended Stories

  • Pep Guardiola believes there is still much more to come from Manchester City

    City have won 19 games in a row in all competitions.

  • Is Chelsea vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

    Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match

  • Roy Keane clashes with Jamie Redknapp over quality of Tottenham squad

    The Sky Sports pundits argued over just how good Jose Mourinho’s players are.

  • Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

    Everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s match

  • Raptors' virus issues worsen, game vs. Bulls called off

    The Toronto Raptors' issues with the coronavirus have worsened, prompting the NBA to call off their game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls. The league said the Raptors are dealing with positive test results, without disclosing how many, and that combined with ongoing contact tracing issues meant they would not have the league-required eight players available to play. Toronto played Friday without head coach Nick Nurse, several other assistants and staffers and starting forward Pascal Siakam because of virus-related issues.

  • Youngstown State staffer with cheap shot on sidelines against Northern Iowa

    Quan Hampton of Northern Iowa took the hardest hit of the day and it wasn't delivered by a Youngstown State player

  • Germany coach Loew opens door to return for exiled trio

    Germany coach Joachim Loew opened the door Sunday to a surprise summer return for Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, the trio of veteran World Cup winners he controversially exiled two years ago.

  • No. 14 UT's late decision-making, 2H offense led to loss at No. 18 Tech

    As they typically do, the No. 14 Longhorns (14-7, 8-6) fought back against a quality Big 12 opponent and had an opportunity to win late. According to BartTorvik.com, UT's adjusted offensive efficiency was its fifth-worst mark of the season.

  • Chelsea’s Werner: Tuchel helps me refind ‘the Timo from the Bundesliga’

    "Iif I'd scored four or five more goals maybe the old manager would still be here because we'd maybe have won two or three games more," Werner said.

  • Josh Shipplett, tire carrier for JGR No. 11 team, cleared for Sunday's race at Miami

    Josh Shipplett, tire carrier for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 11 Toyota and driver Denny Hamlin, will suit up for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after a pit-road incident in Saturday’s Xfinity Series event. RELATED: Starting lineup | Xfinity Series results Hamlin leads the Cup Series standings and is set to start Sunday’s […]

  • UFC Vegas 20 results: Cyril Gane puts on striking clinic in win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

    The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Dana White skips post-fight presser as Ciryl Gane's hype train slows

    “Everybody’s talking about Gane being this big contender, but look what Francis Ngannou did to Rozenstruik,” White said. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas to wear red shirt, black pants on Sunday in honor of Tiger Woods

    Tributes don't get better than this.

  • Buccaneers QB coach: Tom Brady came to Tampa to match what Peyton Manning did in Denver

    Peyton Manning has been out of the NFL for five years, but his accomplishments are still apparently haunting Tom Brady.

  • Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore

    Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final. "We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it's paying off," Popyrin said in an on-court interview. The 21-year-old, who upset Marin Cilic in the last-four, made a slow start and dropped the opening set but produced an instant response, breaking Bublik's serve three times in the second to hand out a rare bagel.

  • DeAndre Hopkins still thinks it's hilarious the Texans traded him for 'only' 2nd round pick

    It's been 11 months, but Hopkins is still positively tickled that the Texans traded him to the Cardinals for almost nothing.

  • UFC Vegas 20 loses popular strawweight bout on day of the fight

    UFC Vegas 20 is slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The heavyweight main event between top contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane is still set, but the UFC Vegas 20 fight card took a major hit on Saturday. A highly anticipated strawweight battle between the popular Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder was nixed the morning of the event. UFC officials announced that Hill vs. Yoder was removed from the fight card because of COVID-19 safety protocols. MMAFighting sources indicated that the cancellation was because someone in Yoder's camp tested positive for COVID-19. UFC officials had not yet confirmed the details of the cancellation. The bout has already been rescheduled for the March 13 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. The Hill vs. Yoder cancellation was the latest in a string of nixed bouts over the final three days leading up to the fights. Officials released the following UFC Vegas 20 fight card update on Saturday while announcing the Hill vs. Yoder cancellation: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder is being moved from this weekend’s card to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD on March 13.Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27. TRENDING > Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Mike Tomlin criticizes NFL's lack of Black coaches, calls Eric Bieniemy situation a 'head-scratcher'

    Mike Tomlin, typically quiet during the offseason, is speaking out about a 'collective failure' in NFL hiring practices.