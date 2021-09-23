Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream, TV channel, start time

Chelsea vs Manchester City will take center stage across the Premier League, and the soccer world, on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the two title favorites collide.

Pep Guardiola and Man City are the reigning Premier League champions but they want revenge after Thomas Tuchel masterminded three victories against them late last season, including in the UEFA Champions League final.

Tuchel’s Chelsea are in imperious form heading into this game as they sit top of the Premier League table with four wins and a draw from their tough opening five games. Manchester City have 10 points on the board from the same number of games, and Guardiola knows his side have their work cut out to defend their crown.

With Kevin de Bruyne against N’Golo Kante, Ruben Dias against Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish against Cesar Azpilicueta just a few of the battles to keep an eye, everything is set up for this to be one of the games of the season.

Here’s the key info on how to watch Chelsea v Manchester City this weekend, as a massive battle will take place in west London.

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

