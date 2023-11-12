Chelsea vs Manchester City, live! Sterling, Silva put Chelsea ahead - Score, live updates, watch, videos

Chelsea host Manchester City in a massive game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

CHELSEA v MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

Over the years Pochettino has fared pretty well against Guardiola and he will hope that record continues on Sunday. Following on from their crazy 4-1 win at Tottenham on Monday, Chelsea will be hoping that they can build some more momentum heading into the international break. They started poorly against Spurs but improved and then playing up by two men for most of the game made it a very tricky encounter as Chelsea finally broke through late on with Nicolas Jackson bagging a hat trick. Even though they scored four goals, Pochettino's side were still very wasteful in attack but having Reece James back fit is a huge bonus and the duo of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are causing plenty of problems in attack.

Speaking about attack, Pep Guardiola's City smashed Bournemouth 6-1 last weekend and scored another three in their midweek Champions League home win against Young Boys of Bern as they eased into the last 16 of the competition but have some injury worries. John Stones is out with a thigh injury for several months which Guardiola said is a 'big problem' given how Stones allows City to be so flexible in his hybrid midfield and right back role. Still, this City squad is stacked and will be looking to get the win they need to remain top over the international break as they're starting to crank towards their top gear.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday (November 12)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Chelsea vs Manchester City live updates - By Joe Prince-Wright

CLOSE! Phil Foden bends one just wide

City have fought back now and look angry. Phil Foden cuts inside from the right and bends a beauty of an effort with his left foot inches wide. That looked like it was in. What a game this is.

GOALLL! Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City - Thiago Silva

Chelsea level. The corner is whipped to the near post and Thiago Silva flicks home a perfect header. What a game!

SAVE! Ederson with a fine stop to deny Reece James

Reece James smashes a brilliant free kick towards the top corner but Ederson pushes it wide. Chelsea corner.

GOALLL! Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City - Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland slots home the penalty kick and sends Robert Sanchez the wrong way. Chelsea's fans are not happy with that penalty kick decision but Cucurella was taking a big risk grabbing Haaland that way.

PENALTY KICK - Manchester City get a penalty kick

Marc Cucurella pulls Erling Haaland back just as he's about to head home and a penalty kick is given. Cucurella can have no complaints. Chelsea had Conor Gallagher down injured in the build-up to that goal but City played on, as they're entitled to, and Bernardo Silva whipped in a great ball that Haaland was going to get on the end og.

SHOT - Gallagher denied by Ederson

The ball drops to Conor Gallagher on the edge of the box and he takes one touch to tee himself up and then drills a volley at goal but it's straight at Ederson.

Fast start from the hosts

Chelsea have picked up the ball in midfield on multiple occasions and are driving forward quickly. Man City look a little unsettled but they do have the likes of Kyle Walker to cope with the Chelsea breaks from Sterling and Jackson. For now. City have yet to really get going with Haaland extremely isolated. Now I've written that...

Hello and welcome to Stamford Bridge! There is a real buzz around the streets of west London as City roll in. Can Chelsea kick on after their big win against Tottenham earlier this week? Will Man City keep winning as we head into the international break?

A huge game here today at Stamford Bridge!



Chelsea lineup

Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Manchester City lineup

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri, Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Focus on Chelsea, team news

The Blues now have a more settled starting lineup and we saw against Tottenham that they're very good at creating counter attacking opportunities. Now, can they take more of them? Sterling and Palmer will be at the heart of their attack and that duo will be desperate to win against City and show Guardiola what he's missing. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez will be up for the battle in midfield as they continue to improve as a duo, while Chelsea have to improve defensively as they still gave up some big chances against nine-man Spurs. Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah all remain out. Armando Broja could feature on the bench, while it will be intriguing to see if Mykhailo Mudryk starts in attack.

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh)

Focus on Manchester City, team news

City have lost twice this season but they're still top of the Premier League table and have so many attacking players stepping up. Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva and most recently Jeremy Doku have delivered goals and assists and Doku has been a wonderful addition over the summer. Guardiola has been rotating his squad in recent games and knows exactly how to keep his side fresh at this busy point of the season. Stones, Sergio Gomez and Kevin de Bruyne are all out.

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring - out until December/January), John Stones (undisclosed), Sergio Gomez (undisclosed)

What is Man City’s record against Chelsea?

Manchester City have dominated Chelsea in recent years, winning all of their last four Premier League games by a scoreline of 1-0. City have also won their last six games in all competitions against Chelsea, outscoring them 10-0 in this run. The all-time record of Manchester City against Chelsea after 52 games in the Premier League is: 18 wins, 7 draws and 27 defeats.

Man City record at Stamford Bridge

Manchester City's record at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League has been pretty woeful over the years, with their overall record standing at 6 wins, 5 draws and 14 defeats in 23 games. Although, they have won each of their last three league games at Chelsea.

How many goals does Erling Haaland have?

He is top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 11 goals so far, while in all competitions he has 15 goals this season.