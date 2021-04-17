Chelsea vs Manchester City, FA Cup semi-final: live score and latest updates

Tammy Abraham - UEFA

Tammy Abraham has been left out of the Chelsea squad for today’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, but Thomas Tuchel could keep faith with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that, although Tuchel can name nine substitutes and make five changes at Wembley, Abraham has not made the 20-man squad.

The decision, which has shocked some of his team-mates, will come as a bitter blow to Abraham, who played in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the FA Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Luton Town and getting the winning goal against Barnsley.

Abraham’s goal against Barnsley was his only one to date under Tuchel, but he remains Chelsea’s top goalscorer, having netted 12 times in all competitions.

Tuchel’s decision to leave Abraham out of his Wembley squad will only strengthen theories that he does not fancy the 23-year-old, despite the German’s claims that his selections are not personal.

And that will be further highlighted if Tuchel sticks with Arrizabalaga in goal against City, with the Spaniard hoping to keep his FA Cup place ahead of the established No 1, Edouard Mendy.

Like Abraham, Arrizabalaga has played in Chelsea’s FA Cup run to this point and the 26-year-old has been praised by Tuchel after keeping three clean sheets under him — the last of which came against Sheffield United in the quarter-finals.

Kick-off for today's semi-final is at 5.30pm.

Tuchel last week compared the situations of Abraham and Kepa, but leaving the striker out of his squad while starting with the Spaniard would send mixed messages over his selection policy.

It would be an even bigger blow to Abraham if Tuchel were to select all three of his goalkeepers in his enlarged FA Cup squad, with two starting on the substitutes’ bench.

A number of clubs in the Premier League and Europe have been alerted to the situation of Abraham, who has two years remaining on his contract, with West Ham United among those interested.