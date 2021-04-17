Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup semi-final

Chelsea will be looking to pull off a surprise today (Getty Images)

Chelsea will be motivated to pull of a major shock this evening in the FA Cup semi-finals as they take on a Manchester City side on a rampage.

Pep Guardiola’s men are already into the Carabao Cup final next weekend and are targeting an unprecedented quadruple.

But standing in their way is a Chelsea side who will be extremely eager to clinch their first trophy under Thomas Tuchel and will feel they have a great chance of doing so if they win here.

Leicester or Southampton await the winners of this one, so it promises to be a hard-fought clash to reach the final in May.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, April 17.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on available to watch live on BBC One. Those with a TV licence will also be able to stream the match on BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are set to be without Mateo Kovacic for the trip to Wembley through injury.

The major selection headaches for Thomas Tuchel will be whether to play Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen or Thiago Silva and what to do about bringing Timo Werner back into the fold.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero looks like he will be the only player unavailable for Manchester City today after picking up some ‘niggles’ in the build-up to their victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Sterling, Gundogan, Silva; Jesus

Odds

Chelsea - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Man City - 3/4

Prediction

Chelsea will likely shape up in a similar way to how they did in the second leg against Porto, sitting off Man City and trying to keep things as tight as possible. Pep Guardiola’s side will undoubtedly have the majority of the ball and try to suffocate the game away from Thomas Tuchel’s men. And you have to say that it will almost certainly pay off. 0-2 Man City.

