Chelsea vs Liverpool, live! League Cup Final score, stream link, video highlights, live updates

Will the Jurgen Klopp Goodbye Tour include at least one trophy? If it's the League Cup, Klopp will have gotten one more over Mauricio Pochettino at the expense of the latter's up-and-down Chelsea project.

[ LIVE: Follow live analysis on FotMob.com ]

The Reds and Blues will hit up Wembley Stadium at 10am ET Sunday for the League Cup Final, the third meeting between the sides since Pochettino retook the reins of Chelsea this summer.

[ MORE: Premier League predictions for Week 26 ]

The sides drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Week 1, but the Liverpool claimed a decisive 4-1 win over the Blues at Anfield at the end of January.

Liverpool have won the League Cup more than any other club, and their nine triumphs and 13 appearances are top of the pops. Chelsea have five wins from nine finals.

Klopp last won the trophy in 2022, beating Chelsea after penalty kicks. The Blues have lost the final twice since claiming top honors in 2015.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch League Cup Final live, stream link, TV channel, start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN+

Chelsea lineup

Nicolas Jackson is preferred to Chrisopher Nkunku, who takes his place on the bench along with Mykhailo Mudryk. Djordje Petrovic keeps his place between the posts despite Robert Sanchez's return.

Liverpool lineup

Mohamed Salah does not pass fit, nor does Dominik Szobozslai. Ibrahima Konate is in the XI and Andy Robertson as well.

Here's how we line up for the #CarabaoCupFinal — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2024

Chelsea focus, team news

Christopher Nkunku's scored twice for the Blues in just 343 minutes this season thanks to a long-term injury. Sunday would be a terrific opportunity for the longtime RB Leipzig star to earn some Chelsea plaudits.

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (groin)

Liverpool focus, team news

The Reds will need to get big days from their depth in order to claim the prize, though positive updates on injuries to Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and/or Darwin Nunez could take the Reds from decent odds to expected winners.

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Curtis Jones (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salah (thigh), Darwin Nunez (undisclosed), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh)