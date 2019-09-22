Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings: Trent Alexander-Arnold and N’Golo Kante shine as Reds march on

Trent Alexander-Arnold struck a stunning opener vs Chelsea: AFP/Getty

Liverpool survived a late scare at Chelsea to secure a precious 2-1 win and retain their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds the lead after 14 minutes, lashing home Mohamed Salah’s lay-off from a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Cesar Azpilicueta then thought he had brought the Blues level, only for VAR to rule out the goal to the dismay of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side quickly heaped more misery on the hosts when Roberto Firmino quickly added the second after ghosting between markers to power a header home on the edge of the six-yard box.

N’Golo Kante smashed home to halve the deficit and set up a thrilling finale, but Liverpool held on to remain perfect and take back their five-point lead over Man City.

