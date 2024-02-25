Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup final team news, line-ups and more today

Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon with both managers bringing special meaning into the match.

Should the Blues triumph at Wembley, it will be a first trophy success under boss Mauricio Pochettino which would go a long way to legitimising his place at the club during a tumultuous domestic campaign that sees Chelsea sit just inside the top half of the Premier League.

Meanwhile for Jurgen Klopp, a Carabao Cup victory would be the start of the end. With the Liverpool manager leaving the club at the end of the season, the team and the fans hope for a successful end to his tenure at Anfield. The Reds are still competing on four fronts this season and a win this afternoon would secure them a second League Cup under the German.

The last time Liverpool won the trophy was in 2021/22. That day they also faced Chelsea and after playing out a stalemate over 120 minutes the Reds triumphed 11-10 in a remarkable penalty shootout. Will they do the same today?

Follow all the action from Wembley plus get the latest Carabao Cup final odds and tips right here:

Carabao Cup final LIVE

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final with kick off at 3pm

Mohamed Salah faces a late fitness test to see if he is available for Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino wants to unlock Chelsea’s ‘winning mentality'

Chelsea FC - Liverpool FC

Klopp on facing Chelsea... again

11:09 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s two cup final victories in 2022, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, both came at the expense of Chelsea. The two teams face off against each other again today though Jurgen Klopp says that past results count for nothing in a final.

“The result we had here [a 4-1 league win over Chelsea at Anfield last month] doesn’t help, of course we have to play the game again and it’s like firing the opponent up slightly,” said the Liverpool boss.

“The final is a completely different game, there’s no home ground obviously. We played them now a couple of times in a final and we know one part is blue and one is red. We know what our people are able to do, but the Chelsea people will be looking forward to it as well.

“But everybody knows, a final, there is no favourite, it starts at nil and for each little advantage you want to have, you have to work incredibly hard.

“The two Chelsea games in the finals [in 2022], I remember as two of the best draws I’ve ever been part of in my entire life because it was from a tactical point of view incredible, from an intensity point of view incredible, and then 0-0, 0-0 – strange one.”

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool reaching Carabao Cup final

11:00 , Mike Jones

Despite missing the pre-match press conference Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, hasn’t been silent ahead of today’s League Cup showpiece.

Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com Klopp was asked if he thought his team deserved to be in the final and the German was absolutely certain that they did.

“Oh, 100 per cent. I have no doubt about it. Really tough opponents and really great performances.” said Klopp when assessing Liverpool’s route to Wembley.

“We changed a lot, changed the teams a lot. For us the competition was a benefit as well, if you want, because at that time we had pretty much 95 per cent of the squad available and we could play them all and we did. So it’s great.

“It’s the Caoimhin Kelleher competition as well, so he has the chance to win the second trophy of his career, which is absolutely great. He won already a lot, but standing in the goal I know that maybe feels for the boys slightly different. He plays the second final, let me say it like that. That’s all really cool.

“So far, only positives about the competition.”

Pep Lijnders gives Liverpool injury update

10:52 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders took the pre-match press conference on Friday for the Carabao Cup final and provided an update on the Reds’ state of injuries.

He said: “Dom [Szoboszlai], Darwin [Nunez] and Mo [Salah]: we have to really see. We have two more days, today’s session and tomorrow’s session, and we will check if they can be there. It will be great if they can.”

Mohamed Salah injury update as Liverpool given boost ahead of Carabao Cup final

10:43 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai could all be fit for the Carabao Cup final as Liverpool have hope they could welcome three players back against Chelsea at Wembley.

But their injury problems have worsened in another respect with confirmation that Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all be out for at least another month and will miss the potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City.

It also means that Alexander-Arnold will miss England’s games against Brazil and Belgium, while the in-form Jones will be denied the chance of a first senior international call-up.

Mohamed Salah injury update as Liverpool given boost ahead of Carabao Cup final

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

10:35 , Mike Jones

The last time these two teams met in the League Cup final the match ended in a goalless draw after 120 minutes. It went to penalties with the Reds coming out on top 11-10 in what is remembered a penalty shootout classic.

Since then Mauricio Pochettino has come in as Chelsea boss and attempted to instill a more aggressive flair to their play which has seen limited success.

Jurgen Klopp meanwhile is redeveloping Liverpool after departures from the squad who triumphed in this competition a couple of years ago. They are more raw yet equally exciting and this match is set to be a thrilling affair.

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Liverpool win on penalties).

Chelsea vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

10:26 , Mike Jones

With both managers juggling injuries and absentees here’s how we think the teams will line up for this afternoon’s final. Chelsea seemingly have the more settled XI though Liverpool’s experience and strong forward line mya prove to be the difference.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Jackson

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

What is the early team news?

10:18 , Mike Jones

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva could be available for the Blues but Mauricio Pochettino also has a lenghty list of absentees, with Brenoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Carney Chukwuemeka all out.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai face “last-minute” fitness tests but could be available for Liverpool, but the Reds will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

How to watch the Carabao Cup final

10:09 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Chelsea will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday 25 February at Wembley Stadium.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts from 2pm on Main Event and from 2:30pm on Sky Sports Football.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning!

10:01 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Carabao Cup final. Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head in a repeat of the 2021-22 league cup final as the two sides clash at Wembley this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to end his time as Liverpool boss with more silverware while Mauricio Pochettino is searching for a first trophy as Chelsea manager.

We’ll have all the latest updates throughout the morning so stick around as we build up to kick off at 3pm.