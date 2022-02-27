Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup final player ratings: Kai Havertz and Luis Diaz star in Wembley thriller - GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup, beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in the final at Wembley. Telegraph Sport rates both teams after a nail-biting clash which was followed by a supremely high-quality shootout.

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy 8

Stunning double save, from Keita and Mane, kept the final scoreless at the break and series of equally good stops in the second half, particularly from a late van Dijk header.

Trevor Chalobah 5

With Christiansen out, Chalobah was brought in and had a tough day against Mane and, especially, the lively Diaz. Battled hard but was outclassed on occasion.

Thiago Silva 8

Veteran showed all his experience in marshalling Chelsea’s defence and made energetic recovery run to clear Salah’s second half effort off the line.

Antonio Rudiger 7

Strong, disciplined and intelligent display from the German who did well whether up against Mane or Salah.

Cesar Azpilicueta 7

Great early cross set up chance for Pulisic. Made an impact at both ends of the field until picking up an injury before the hour mark.

N’Golo Kante 7

Against Liverpool’s extra man in midfield, Kante had his work cut out but, characteristically, dug in. His energy set the tone for a strong Chelsea display.

N'Golo Kante's tireless midfield display set the standard for Chelsea - GETTY IMAGES

Mateo Kovacic 7

Kante’s partner was equally effective and “took one for the team” late in the game when he hauled down Salah on the break.

Marcos Alonso 7

Gave away the free-kick from which Matip scored a disallowed “goal”, a rare error on a day when the veteran wing-back showcased his physicality and know-how.

Mason Mount 5

Had Chelsea’s best two chances of normal time. Lung-busting run presented him with the best of the first half, which he placed wide, then hit the post soon after the restart.

Christian Pulisic 6

Missed great chance after just five minutes but remained influential and his brilliant pass set up the opening for Mount to strike the post.

Kai Havertz 9

Preferred to Lukaku for his running and the number of good chances he carved out showed why. Was the striker Tuchel trusted to keep on and would have deserved his extra-time “goal.”

Substitutes

Reece James for Azpilicueta 57 mins - 5

Romelu Lukaku for Mount 73 mins - 7

Timo Werner for Pulisic 73 mins - 7

Jorginho for Kovacic 105 mins - 6

Kepa for Mendy 119 mins

Bringing on Kepa for the shoot-out back-fired in ways nobody could have foreseen as he missed the 22nd and last kick. However, the on-field subs Tuchel made were effective and might have won the tie.

Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher 7

Liverpool’s “EFL Cup keeper” kept his place and made a fine early save from Pulisic, one of several. Showed no sign of nerves and even scored his shoot-out penalty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Guilty of losing concentration on occasion, and failing to track runners, but produced a superb free-kick delivery for the Matip “goal” that was disallowed.

Joel Matip 5

Unlucky to have his strike ruled out but not one of his best defensive showings with the pace and movement of Chelsea’s forward line catching him out on occasion.

Virgil van Dijk 7

His offside cost Matip a goal but usual strong performance and organised Liverpool’s high line well. Tested by Chelsea’s movement and Lukaku’s physicality.

Virgil van Dijk marshalled the Liverpool defence to a clean sheet - despite some worrying moments - PA

Andy Robertson 6

Chelsea’s wing-back formation left the left-back with plenty of defensive work and meant he was less of an attacking threat than normal.

Jordan Henderson 7

Veteran did his usual sterling work in midfield, particularly during the spells of Chelsea pressure. Used the ball well.

Fabinho 6

Holding midfielder had his work cut out, given the mobility and energy of Chelsea’s front three. Limited his offensive game.

Naby Keita 7

Called in at the last minute after Thiago was injured in warm-up, but rose to the occasion. Lucky to escape a yellow for a high foul on Chalobah though.

Mohamed Salah 5

Limited first-half chances but clean through in the second half and should have scored. By his elite standards, failed to deliver.

Sadio Mane 6

His first EFL Cup game since 2018 and should have scored in the first half but was denied by Mendy. Was the first striker replaced and did not look happy.

Luis Diaz 9

With Firmino injured, new arrival handed the start and did not disappoint. His movement on and off the ball was impressive and Chalobah found him virtually unplayable.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott for Henderson 79 mins - 5

James Milner for Keita 79 mins - 6

Diogo Jota for Mane 79 mins - 6

Ibrahima Konate for Matip 90 mins - 6

Divock Origi for Diaz 97 mins - 5

Teenager Elliott was only named to the bench after the pre-match warm-up but his young legs were needed. Klopp’s triple subs were all like-for-like. Konate was preferred to the shaky Matip for extra-time while Diaz picked up a slight injury.