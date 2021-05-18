Chelsea vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League this evening.

Brendan Rodgers’ side’s Wembley celebrations are still fresh after Youri Tielemans’ stunning long-range strike saw the Foxes lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history last Saturday. However, they can ill-afford to let their focus slip tonight in a fixture with huge ramifications for the top-four race. After Alisson’s late heroics against West Brom, Liverpool will be guaranteed Champions League football next season if they win their two remaining fixtures.

That means Chelsea must win tonight to ensure their fate remains in their own hands, while a draw would still leave them relying on favours from elsewhere. The Blues will, of course, still qualify for the Champions League if they can defeat Man City in the final in Porto later this month. Leicester, meanwhile, fell short at the final hurdle last season, finishing fifth after a dismal run-in, and will be desperate to avoid repeating those mistakes. Their pathway is clear: triumph over Chelsea again tonight and their top-four spot is secure: Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of Manchester United vs Fulham: