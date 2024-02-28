Chelsea beat Leeds on super sub Gallagher's superb late goal

Chelsea bounced back from a rough weekend to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in a fun and frenetic FA Cup fifth round tie on Wednesday.

Chelsea had to rally after the heartbreaking 118th-minute defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final, as Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk helped the Blues overcome an early Leeds lead and Conor Gallagher came off the bench to win it.

Leeds see the end of a 12-match unbeaten run across all competitions as they chase automatic promotion back to the Premier League. Mateo Joseph scored both of the side's goals off assists from Jaidon Anthony, but Leeds could not find a late equalizer.

Chelsea had 51% possession but was out-attempted 13-10 on the day. They'll move on to face another would-be promoted side in Leicester City in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea vs Leeds live updates — By Nick Mendola

Chelsea vs Leeds final score: 3-2

Goal: Joseph (9', 59'), Jackson (15'), Mudryk (37'), Gallagher (90')

Conor Gallagher goal — Chelsea 3-2 Leeds (90th minute)

He may have just entered the game, but Conor Gallagher's not here for a long time, he's here for a good time.

A superb turn of the ball and finish after a good pass from Enzo Fernandez left plenty of meat on the bone.

Chelsea ready for the quarters.

Mateo Joseph goal — Chelsea 2-2 Leeds (59th minute)

It's the 20-year-old again!

Another cross from Jaidon Anthony and another finish from Mateo Joseph.

2-2!

Mykhailo Mudryk goal — Chelsea 2-1 Leeds (37th minute)

It's not an easy finish, this one.

Raheem Sterling spins a hard pass from the right toward the six-yard box, and Mykhailo Mudryk has to get enough on the redirection to keep on target but also get past Meslier.

He definitely does, and Chelsea are in front. 2-1.

A little bit calmer now

Still 1-1, as things have settled down a bit at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's had two-thirds of the ball and the better of play since equalizing, but Leeds are showing why they've been red-hot in the Championship.

Daniel Farke has his charges organized and ready to pounce on mistakes. Chelsea haven't fallen for any traps since the opening goal mistakes.

Nicolas Jackson goal — Chelsea 1-1 Leeds (15th minute)

Nicolas Jackson starts a move on the right and Noni Madueke and Moises Caicedo have touches by the time Jackson's back on the ball deep in the right of the box.

The tight angle doesn't stop Jackson from beating Illan Meslier, and we're back level at 1.

Mateo Joseph goal! — Chelsea 0-1 Leeds (9th minute)

Terrible start for Chelsea, who had already gotten away with a big mistake before Leeds capitalized on a worse one.

Axel Disasi wasn't great in the League Cup Final and his poor short pass to Moises Caicedo in the Chelsea box is intercepted.

Jaidon Anthony is able to play 20-year-old Mateo Joseph on goal and it's 1-0 inside of 10 minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino, what're you thinking right now?!?

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: ESPN+

Chelsea lineup

Leeds lineup

Chelsea injuries, team news

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (groin)