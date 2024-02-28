Chelsea vs Leeds LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more from fifth round clash as Raheem Sterling starts

Chelsea are back in action this evening for the first time since their loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final as they welcome Leeds United for the FA Cup fifth round.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were stopped from winning their first piece of silverware under the Argentine after Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header rocketed Liverpool to a 1-0 victory at Wembley. Now the Blues must shake off that heartbreak and look to progress further in the next domestic cup comptition.

The FA Cup could be Chelsea’s final opportunity to ensure European football next season – due to their poor Premier League form – but they’ll need to get past a hihg-flying Leeds side. The Championship club are challenging for promotion back to the top flight but will hope for a strong cup run to keep up their winning momentum.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently on a run of nine straight league wins and 12 matches unbeaten in all competitions meaning they should pose a threat to Chelsea who will still be feeling the effects of Sunday’s final.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gilchrist, Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto, Madueke, Caicedo, Fernandez, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson

Leeds XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph

Chelsea vs Leeds team changes

18:36 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino makes five changes from the Chelsea team that started the Carabao Cup final with Robert Sanchez, Alfie Gilchrist, Trevoh Chalobah, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk all coming in.

For Leeds, Daniel Farke also makes five changes as Daniel James, Jaidon Anthony, Connor Roberts, Liam Cooper and Mateo Joseph are brought into the team.

Chelsea vs Leeds line-ups

18:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gilchrist, Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto, Madueke, Caicedo, Fernandez, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson

Leeds XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony, James, Piroe, Joseph

Chelsea’s route to the fifth round

18:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea started their FA Cup campaign with a resounding 4-0 home win over Championship club Preston North End before being drawn against Aston Villa in the fourth round.

The first fixture with their Premier League opponents ended in a draw but the Blues ran out 3-1 winners at Villa Park thanks to goals from Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez.

Leeds’ route to the fifth round

18:20 , Mike Jones

Leeds entered the FA cup in the third round and took on League One side Peterborough.

An Ethan Ampadu brace and Patrick Bamford’s wondergoal saw the Whites breeze into the next round before they were held to a home draw against Plymouth.

In the replay strikes from Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and a Ryan Hardie own goal helped Daniel Farke’s side to a 4-1 victory after extra-time.

Gary Neville brands Chelsea ‘blue billion pound bottle jobs’ after late Carabao Cup heartbreak

18:15 , Mike Jones

Gary Neville wrote the headlines when he made a decisive statement in the aftermath of Virgil van Dijk’s winning goal for Liverpool against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The game looked like it might go to penalties without a goal, just like the 2022 final had done between the two sides, but Liverpool’s captain and most experienced player timed his run perfectly to head home a Kostas Tsimikas corner with just three minutes of extra time remaining.

When the final whistle blew, Neville, proclaimed as co-commentator on Sky Sports: “(Jurgen) Klopp’s kids against the blue billion-pound bottlejobs”.

Gary Neville brands Chelsea ‘blue billion pound bottle jobs’ after Carabao Cup loss

Farke on balancing team selection for cup games

18:10 , Mike Jones

“Obviously once you’re in the crunch time period for promotion back to the Premier League then you have to keep this also a bit in mind.

“You have to make sure that in your decision-making you won’t do anything stupid and we won’t risk any players, especially because we head into such a busy period.

“But, nevertheless, we know that we will have an amazing travelling support again.

“It’s a spotlight game and everyone is focused on this game and we want to present ourselves in the best possible way, and also to get the best possible result.”

The match officials

18:05 , Mike Jones

Here’s the team who will be in charge of tonight’s match in London:

Officials:

Referee - David Coote

Assistant Referees - Timothy Wood, Craig Taylor

Fourth Official - Dean Whitestone

Video Assistant Referees - Graham Scott, Peter Bankes

Additional Video Assistant Referee - Edward Smart

Farke giving same priority to FA Cup as Championship promotion push

18:00 , Mike Jones

Leeds United travel to Stamford Bridge looking to continue their fine form against Premier League opponents this evening as they face Chelsea.

Ahead of the match, Leeds boss Daniel Farke gave his thoughts to the media and claimed that he is giving the FA Cup as much priority as the Championship.

“I’m a big believer and I’ve mentioned it several times,” he said, “Cup competitions and especially the FA Cup, it’s probably the cup competition with the biggest history in whole western Europe.

“I think it’s always important for us that it has more or less really the same value and the same priority like the league.

“We want to represent our club in the best possible way and also in the FA Cup.”

Mauricio Pochettino reveals message from Chelsea owners after Carabao Cup final defeat

17:55 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino is confident he retains the backing of Chelsea’s owners but conceded his future was out of his hands after defeat in the Carabao Cup final increased scrutiny of his position.

The under-fire Argentinian said he had supportive conversations with the club’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali following Sunday’s 1-0 extra-time loss to Liverpool.

Defeat at Wembley sparked further criticism of Pochettino and his expensively-assembled squad – including scathing comments from Gary Neville – as they failed to overcome inexperienced rivals who were missing a host of star names.

Mauricio Pochettino reveals message from Chelsea owners after Carabao Cup defeat

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

17:50 , Mike Jones

This game certainly has all the makings of a cup upset but perhaps league matters mean Leeds aren’t quite at the top of their game, which might mean a home win.

Chelsea 2-0 Leeds.

Leeds' early team news

17:45 , Mike Jones

Full-back Sam Bryam and centre-back Pascal Struijk are injured along with keeper Karl Darlow.

Right-back Connor Roberts is eligible to start this game despite being named on the bench for his previous club Burnley against Tottenham Hotspur in the third round.

Chelsea’s early team news

17:40 , Mike Jones

Chelsea could make several changes from their Wembley defeat, with Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk among those who will hope to start, but Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out for “weeks” after an injury in the Carabao Cup final.

There could also be a change in goal as Robert Sanchez is fit again.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds

17:35 , Mike Jones

Chelsea face Leeds in the FA Cup on Wednesday 28 February, with kick-off set for 7:30pm GMT.

This fixture will be broadcast free to air on ITV4. Viewers can also stream the match via the ITV X website and app from all devices. And get all the details of the FA Cup quarter-final draw here.

Good evening!

17:30 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the competition.

The Blues come into the match on the back of a heartbreaking loss in the Carabao Cup final just three days ago and it remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino’s side can brush off the memories of that defeat in order to progress past a stubborn and in-form Leeds.

The Whites, who are chasing promotion in the Championship, are unbeaten in 12 matches and have won each of their last nine league games. They are second behind Leicester City and will be hoping to keep their winning momentum alive with a shock victory in London.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.