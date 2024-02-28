Chelsea vs Leeds: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea know they must quickly bounce back from their Wembley defeat as they host Leeds tonight in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues fell short in their bid to win a first trophy under both Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino, as Virgil van Dijk’s 118th-minute header gave Liverpool a dramatic Carabao Cup final win on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CHELSEA VS LEEDS LIVE!

It was a huge chance for Chelsea to pick up some silverware, against a Liverpool side down to the bare bones amid an injury crisis, but they missed out and their season is now on the line against Wednesday night.

Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League, so the success of the rest of their campaign rests on whether they can book another trip to Wembley.

It is sure to be a brilliant atmosphere for Leeds’ visit. Daniel Farke’s side are in superb form, on a six-match winning run and unbeaten in their last 12 games.

Victory last time out over Championship leaders Leicester leaves Leeds just six points off the Foxes, as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Leeds is scheduled for a 7:30pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The match will take place Stamford Bridge in west London.

In-form Leeds head to Stamford Bridge full of confidence (Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Leeds

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 6:45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Leeds team news

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gilchrist, Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Colwill, Murray-Campbell, Samuels-Smith, Chilwell, Tauriainen, Gallagher, Harrison, Palmer

Leeds XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo, Ampadu, Gray, James, Anthony, Piroe, Joseph

Subs: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Cresswell, Bamford, Kamara, Summerville, Byram, Shackleton, Gnonto

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

Chelsea looked incredibly tired in extra time against Liverpool, but they must find a way to go again just a few days after the heartbreak of those 120 minutes at Wembley.

Leeds will be fired up for this match and, on such an impressive run, will be confident of pulling off an upset and reaching the quarter-finals.

Consistency remains an issue for Pochettino’s side and they look in real danger of suffering more cup disappointment.

Leeds to win, 2-1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Leeds have not won at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Chelsea wins: 38

Draws: 30

Leeds wins: 40

Chelsea vs Leeds match odds

Chelsea to reach quarter-finals: 1/5

Leeds to reach quarter-finals: 3/1

Odds via Bet 365 (subject to change).