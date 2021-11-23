Chelsea vs Juventus confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea can qualify for the round of 16 in the Champions League this evening as they host Juventus in the group stage.

The defending champions occupy second place in Group H with nine points, trailing Juventus by three points with two matchdays left before the knockout stages.

A draw tonight would see Chelsea progress, though the Blues can also go through with a defeat if Zenit St Petersburg fail to overcome Malmo.

Thomas Tuchel’s players recorded a 3-0 victory at Leicester on Saturday as they remained top of the Premier League, three points ahead of Manchester City, so they will carry great confidence into this meeting.

Here’s everything you need to know about this evening’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. The fixture will also stream live on the broadcaster’s app and website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are closing in on returns from injury. The latter sat on the bench for the Blues’ victory over Leicester on Saturday, while Lukaku is back in training. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is out for the foreseeable future due to a hamstring issue.

Paulo Dybala may be fit enough to feature for Juventus, though Giorgio Chiellini is unlikely to be involved. Danilo and Aaron Ramsey will miss out here, while Federico Bernardeschi is also an injury concern for coach Max Allegri.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Rudiger, Christensen, Silva; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount; Havertz.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa.

Odds

Chelsea: 13/19

Draw: 68/23

Juventus: 5/1

Prediction

Juventus are without a win in their last three games, while Chelsea have been in fine enough form to expect to come out on top here. Chelsea 1-0 Juventus.

Read More

Chelsea vs Juventus LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

Story continues

Predicting how Chelsea vs Juventus will play out in Champions League tonight

Is Chelsea vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and more tonight

Matthijs de Ligt not getting distracted by long-term Juventus future

Chelsea vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture tonight

Antonio Conte is a master at getting best from his players – Marcelo Bielsa