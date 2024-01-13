Chelsea vs Fulham, live! Palmer puts Blues ahead - Score, live updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Chelsea host Fulham in a west London derby on Saturday as both teams aim to get back on track after losing the first legs of their League Cup semifinal.

WATCH CHELSEA v FULHAM LIVE

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea played well and created chances galore but couldn't find their finish (we've heard that before this season, right?) and lost at second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their semifinal. That has piled further pressure on Chelsea, who sit 12 points off the top four and are really struggling to develop any kind of identity. That said, they have won their last two Premier League games and three of their last four so Pochettino will hope his battered and bruised side can grind out another win to get closer to the top six.

Fulham led at Liverpool in midweek but coughed up two goals in the second half to lose as Marco Silva's side take a 2-1 deficit back to Craven Cottage for the second leg. Fulham are just four points behind Chelsea in the league and have no concerns about relegation and are all about focusing on a top 10 finish once again. The Cottagers are one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League as they followed up defeats to Newcastle, Burnley and Bournemouth by beating Arsenal at home last time out in the league.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 7:30am ET (January 13)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Chelsea vs Fulham live updates!

Half time: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

Chelsea had the better chances in the first half but Fulham were hanging in there. The awarding of that controversial penalty kick right on half time led to Cole Palmer slotting home and Chelsea have the advantage. Fulham are still in this because Chelsea haven't been great.

Cole Palmer slots home a penalty right on half time - Chelsea 1-0 Fulham (49th minute)

10 seconds before half time Raheem Sterling cuts inside and Issa Diop catches him, but it is very light. Penalty kick awarded by Anthony Taylor and Diop knows he caught Sterling but that is a very soft penalty kick. Cole Palmer steps up and slots home.

Good save from Petrovic

That is a lovely Fulham break down the left as Willian plays in Antonee Robinson and the USMNT left back whips a perfect cross to the back post for Wilson who gets his shot on target but Petrovic saves well down to his left.

Big chance for Broja

After good work from Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fenrnadez has acres of space on the left and has so much time (how do you leave him that open!?) to look up and clip a cross to Broja at the near post. The Albanian has a free header but has to generate the power himself and heads wide. Really good chance for Chelsea.

Hosts start well

Chelsea have started the better of the two teams with Enzo Fernandez having a shot blocked after good play down the right, while Armando Broja is getting in-behind Fulham but has yet to pick the right option when it comes to a shot or a pass. Still, promising for the hosts. Fulham haven't really connected many passes and they give it away in midfield again which leads to Gallagher firing just over.

Team news is intriguing

The team news is out at Stamford Bridge and Armando Broja starts up top in Chelsea’s only change from their midweek defeat at Middlesbrough. Chilwell, Chukwuemeka and Badiashille are back on the bench after their injuries, which is a boost, while it looks like Palmer will play in one of the wide positions up top. Fulham make a few changes with Tete, Cairney and Wilson all starting as both teams will play a very similar 4-2-3-1 formation.

Chelsea lineup

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Broja.

Fulham lineup

Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Focus on Chelsea, team news

The Blues continue to struggle with injuries and Pochettino has been trying to ease Armando Broja back in to the lineup. The Albanian striker should start this game up top and he seems to give Chelsea a much better focal point to their attack and allows the likes of Sterling, Palmer and Gallagher to get further up the pitch.

OUT: Nicolas Jackson (international duty), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Christopher Nkunku (hip)

Focus on Fulham, team news

The Cottagers have a few key players away on international duty (Iwobi and Bassey are at AFCON) but Tim Ream has returned from his calf issue. Raul Jimenez has been in really good form in recent weeks and he and former Chelsea winger Willian will look to lead Fulham's charge on the counter.

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (international duty), Alex Iwobi (international duty), Fode Ballo-Toure (international duty)