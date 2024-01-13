Chelsea vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea and Fulham do battle in a west London derby this afternoon.

Sat just three places and four points apart in the Premier League, the Cottagers will be far happier with their season so far as mid-table safety looks comfortably within reach.

Another campaign trailing the European places is of little interest to Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino, but that is how things have panned out as inconsistency dogs the Blues.

That was on display once again in midweek as they lost to Championship side Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Fulham come into the game off the back of two consecutive home victories, but on the road they have not won a game in 90 minutes for over two months - including the 2-1 defeat at Anfield in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Fulham is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in west London.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Fulham team news

A hip injury kept Christopher Nkunku out of Tuesday's defeat at Boro and Pochettino has ruled out him for this weekend.

Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka are nearing returns from recent issues, whereas caution will be taken with Ben Chilwell following his comeback to full training.

Pochettino faced criticism for playing Cole Palmer as a false nine in the Carabao Cup but Armando Broja should be ready to start here despite remaining on a gradual reintroduction from his serious knee injury.

Chelsea are without Nicolas Jackson due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament which also features a trio of Fulham players in Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure.

Tim Ream was able to make the squad at Anfield but did not come off. Harrison Reed is a fresh injury doubt after being withdrawn at half-time. Adama Traore remains out.

Chelsea vs Fulham prediction

Neither team is fully firing at the moment, with the Blues' Bridge frustrations showing little sign of ending.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Cottagers' win over Chelsea in January of last year is their only such victory since Luis Boa Morte scored the winner in April 2006.

Chelsea wins: 51

Fulham wins: 12

Draws: 27

Chelsea vs Fulham match odds

Chelsea: 6/10

Fulham: 4/1

Draw: 17/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).