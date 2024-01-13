Chelsea v Fulham LIVE: Score and updates from London derby as Cole Palmer penalty fires Blues ahead

(Getty Images)

Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge as the two London clubs return to Premier League action.

Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory but both sides were beaten in midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea slipping up at Middlesbrough and Fulham beaten by Liverpool as each conceded a one-goal first-leg deficit.

The pair did finish 2023 with league wins, though: Mauricio Pochettino’s men survived a late Luton rally at Kenilworth Road and Marco Silva’s side secured an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

Chelsea take on Fulham in a west London derby in the Premier League

Chelsea are just four points and three places ahead of their rivals in the table

45+3’ - GOAL! Palmer slots home a penalty on the stroke of half-time (CHE 1-0 FUL)

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Palmer

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Chelsea FC 1 - 0 Fulham FC

HALF-TIME! Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

13:23 , Luke Baker

It looked like heading to the break at 0-0 after a fairly chance-free half but a late penalty from Cole Palmer for his ninth Premier League goal of the season has put Chelsea ahead!

Can they turn that into three points now?

(REUTERS)

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Fulham (Palmer pen 45+3’)

13:20 , Luke Baker

Cole Palmer has been money from the penalty spot this season and the youngster does it again! Sends Bernd Leno the wrong way and he thumps the ball into the right corner.

Nice penalty and Chelsea lead!

PENALTY! Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

13:19 , Luke Baker

45+2 mins: Just seconds remaining in the first half and Chelsea have a penalty! Sterling cuts in and his chop-back fools Diop who falls, sticks a leg out and brings Sterling down.

A clear penalty and Chelsea have the chance to lead at the break, with Cole Palmer stepping up.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

13:16 , Luke Baker

44 mins: A bit better from that corner by Fulham, aiming for Tosin, and although it’s half-cleared, Cairney can get a shot away which deflects wide for another corner.

That one comes to nothing though. Injury-time in the first half beckoning now and it’s been a 45 minutes lacking real quality.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

13:14 , Luke Baker

41 mins: Fulham earn another corner but, as is emblematic of this game, it’s a pretty poor set-piece. Pereira’s cross is far too low and fails to get past the first man, allowing it to be hacked away.

Chelsea try to break at speed but the Fulham defence is disciplined and Robinson can tidy up.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

13:11 , Luke Baker

39 mins: Oooh, that’s a nasty one from Malo Gusto. He loses control of the ball in the attacking third and lunges to try and get it back.

It’s studs up, over the top of the ball and he crunches the top of Willian’s foot who goes down in pain. Gusto gets a yellow card but that wasn’t a million miles away form being even more severe a punishment. VAR complete their check and are happy with a yellow.

Willian back to his feet thankfully. He looked in a lot of pain initially.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

13:08 , Luke Baker

37 mins: Fulham win a corner through ex-Chelsea man Willian - they’re getting some joy down that left-hand side. A short corner is eventually worked to Cairney on the edge of the box but his shot is high, wide and not so handsome.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

13:06 , Luke Baker

34 mins: Chelsea press again as Gallagher gets to the by-line but his cross is easily plucked out of the air by Leno. The Blues are getting in good positions but lacking that clinical edge in the final third at the minute

SAVE! Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

13:00 , Luke Baker

28 mins: Fulham’s best chance by a long chalk and a good save by Petrovic to keep it 0-0! The Cottagers find space down the left and Robinson’s low cross is fizzed across the box to Wilson at the back post. He hits it first time and gets the shot on target but Petrovic springs across to push it away.

A save you’d expect him to make but still had to be made.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

12:58 , Luke Baker

25 mins: Chelsea win a corner as a cross is blocked but, again, they don’t do enough from the set-piece and it’s easily cleared by Fulham.

Down the other end, Fulham finally get a shot away as they pinch the ball back and Andreas Pereira takes a pop at goal from 25 yards. But it’s a simple save for Petrovic down to his right.

CHANCE! Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

12:53 , Luke Baker

20 mins: The best chance for Chelsea so far. They work the ball down the left as Sterling finds Fernandez. He stands up a cross and Broja nips in front of his marker to get a head on the ball but it flies wide.

Good movement by Broja and nice cross, Chelsea just couldn’t find the finish.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

12:47 , Luke Baker

15 mins: The final ball not quite happening for Chelsea at the moment. Broja tries to find Sterling but it’s cut out. Neat link-up between Gallagher and Palmer on the edge of the box gives the former half a yard but his shot is well over the bar.

Fulham haven’t been able to get their foot on the ball at all.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

12:43 , Luke Baker

11 mins: Palmer and Broja link up well down the right but Tosin defends well initially. The ball back into the box finds Fernandez who takes a shot at goal but it’s blocked!

This has been all Chelsea so far.

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

12:38 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Chelsea definitely on top here with Sterling making inroads down the left. He charges into the area and his cutback is into a lovely area but Fulham just get there first to scramble clear

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

12:35 , Luke Baker

3 mins: Tete clatters into Sterling out on the left to give Chelsea a free-kick in an inviting position. But the cross isn’t great and the Cottagers easily clear

KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

12:33 , Luke Baker

Underway at Stamford Bridge. Decent start by Chelsea who maintain possession early on and probe for a potential breakthrough.

Chelsea v Fulham

12:30 , Luke Baker

Not long until kick-off now at Stamford Bridge.

12:18 , Luke Baker

If this January’s market has seemed quiet, it’s in part because there have been very active discussions behind the scenes at the biggest spenders of the last three windows.

Chelsea are trying to figure out how they can still meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (P&S) requirements and bolster the squad.

They want a major striker, above all Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The club owners’ recent purchase of 1,000 shares for £140m isn’t viewed as an indication of budget, though.

Mauricio Pochettino has publicly said he has been told they don’t need to sell to buy. This Chelsea hierarchy has generally attempted different methods, constantly looking at angles others haven’t thought of yet.

Some in football would go further, though. One description is that Chelsea are undertaking a huge experiment never before seen in football.

Read Miguel Delaney’s full analysis of the Chelsea situation:

Inside Chelsea’s experiment and the problem holding Pochettino back

12:12 , Luke Baker

When is Chelsea vs Fulham?

Chelsea vs Fulham is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am. Subscribers can stream the game via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

12:07 , Luke Baker

Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory.

Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory.

Both sides were beaten in midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea slipping up at Middlesbrough and Fulham beaten by Liverpool as each conceded a one-goal first-leg deficit.

The pair did finish 2023 with league wins, though: Chelsea survived a late Luton rally at Kenilworth Road and Marco Silva’s secured an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is Chelsea v Fulham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

12:05 , Luke Baker

Here are the two line-up this lunchtime.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Palmer

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Chelsea vs Fulham

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…