Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE!

The Blues today kick off the Premier League weekend with the visit of their west London rivals to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino is looking to win three league games on the bounce for the first time in his tenure, which is a feat Chelsea have not managed since 2022 and the early part of Graham Potter's spell in charge.

However, a midweek loss to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final has once again tempered positivity at the club, and Pochettino will know he must get the club back to winning ways as soon as possible, and Fulham will fancy their chances of making it another difficult day for the hosts.

Fulham last time out in the league beat Arsenal and in midweek pushed Liverpool all the way in the first leg of their own League Cup semi-final. Marco Silva will know his side are capable of another big win this afternoon. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Fulham latest updates

Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: TNT Sports

Chelsea XI: One change from Blues

Fulham XI: Ream on the bench

Score prediction: All square in derby

Team news

Chelsea make one change from the 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in midweek.

Cole Palmer started as a false nine in that game, but returns to midfield as Armando Broja comes in for Noni Madueke. Ben Chilwell and Benoit Badiashile return to the squad as substitutes.

Fulham, also in Leageu Cup action in midweek, make three changes from the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete come in from Timothy Castagne, Harrison Reed and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nizaar Kinsella checks in at Stamford Bridge

Morning all, the XIs are in and both Chelsea and Fulham are largely as you'd expect.

From Chelsea's perspective, injuries have left them without the ability to rotate in any position except in attack. Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Cole Palmer get the nod.

There is welcome news on the bench, however, where Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka all return from injury lay-offs of various lengths.

Team news in full

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Badiashile, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Mudryk, Washington

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Castagne, Lukic, Vinicius, Francois, Rodrigo Muniz

Chelsea XI

Here's how the hosts look!

Fulham XI

...and the visitors!

Team news is imminent from Stamford Bridge.

Berbatov predicts tight game

We've plumped for a 1-1 draw today, and former Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov agrees.

He told Betfair: "I don't know what to say anymore when it comes to Chelsea, honestly. So many teams are struggling to put the ball in the net at the moment, it shows you how important it is to have a striker who can score goals and how good it is if you have more than one guy to score the goals."When you don't have the players who can score then your game suffers. You draw 0-0 or you lose games. If it continues then the only logical thing to do is to go out on the training pitch and continue to do what you've done before - trying to put the ball in the back of the net."Based on Chelsea's performance against Middlesbrough, I'll go for a draw in this one ... 1-1 draw."

Silva: Fulham will be playing for the fans

11:13 , Alex Young

Marco Silva has told Fulham they will be playing for the fans in today's "special" west London derby.

The last meeting between the two teams in October ended in a 2-0 win for Mauricio Pochettino's side at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk - and Silva wants to see an improvement.

Silva said: "It's a special one. There's a big number of derbies in London and this one is more special for the fans. We play for the fans in these type of games.

"We had the chance to play against them at home and it wasn't our best game. We want to do something different against a very good side.

"They are not as consistent as they'd like to be, but they have the quality, a high amount of individual quality who can decide a game in any moment.

"We have to be at a very good level because it will be an intense game, a derby."

(Getty Images)

Chelsea could dip into transfer market after Nkunku injury

11:05 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted Chelsea may need to dip into the transfer market if Christopher Nkunku's injury problems persist.

The French forward will miss his third match in a row with a hip problem when Fulham visit Stamford Bridge in a west London derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

Nkunku has only started one competitive match for Chelsea since joining in a £52million move from RB Leipzig last summer.

Asked by Standard Sport whether his latest absence could force Chelsea to sign a goalscorer, head coach Pochettino said: “It’s true that now, in the next few days, we are going to see the situation. That’s why I say I am a little worried.

“I still don’t have all the information about whether he will be available or not for a small initial period. We need to be very clinical to take some decisions, to think and see how we fix the problem.”

Read more here!

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Score prediction

10:34 , Alex Young

Neither team is fully firing at the moment, with the Blues' Bridge frustrations showing little sign of ending.

A 1-1 draw.

Fulham team news

10:27 , Alex Young

Marco Silva was tight-lipped when discussing his team news ahead of the game.

Influential defender Tim Ream made the bench against Liverpool upon his return to the team, so could be fit to feature this afternoon.

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are on Africa Cup of Nations duty and Adama Traore is still ruled out.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

10:13 , Alex Young

A hip injury kept Christopher Nkunku out of Tuesday's defeat at Boro and Pochettino has ruled out him for this weekend.

Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka are nearing returns from recent issues, whereas caution will be taken with Ben Chilwell following his comeback to full training.

Pochettino faced criticism for playing Cole Palmer as a false nine in the Carabao Cup but Armando Broja should be ready to start here despite remaining on a gradual reintroduction from his serious knee injury.

Chelsea are without Nicolas Jackson due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament which also features a trio of Fulham players in Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

10:06 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

09:59 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino can record a third straight win in the league today, which is something Chelsea have not achieved since October 2022, but there is little positivity around the club thanks to that midweek loss to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Fulham, having beaten Arsenal in their final game of 2023, will be licking their lips.