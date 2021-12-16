Chelsea vs Everton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Everton players react to their defeat by Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Everton are no doubt desperately hoping for some respite from their wretched run of form, but they have a stern test on Thursday evening as they visit Chelsea.

The Toffees have just one win from their last 10 games, having been beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at the weekend to leave Rafael Benitez’s side 14th in the Premier League at the start of this gameweek.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have come under some criticism recently for a slight drop-off in performances and results, but they are still within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City, partially thanks to their narrow win over Leeds at the weekend.

Jorginho netted two penalties to ensure a last-gasp victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who showed spirit but also needed a bit of luck to seal all three points.

Here’s all you need to know about Chelsea vs Everton.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT at Stamford Bridge on Thursday 16 December.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 2, with the broadcaster also streaming the fixture live on its website and app.

What is the team news?

Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante are injury doubts for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic is still out with Covid, and Ben Chilwell remains a long-term absentee. Former Toffee Romelu Lukaku and Blues defender Andreas Christensen will hope to start.

Everton remain hit by a number of injuries, including those suffered by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina. Meanwhile, Lucas Digne may miss out amid reports of a dispute with Benitez, and Richarlison and Allan are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon, Gray, Rondon.

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 5/1

Everton: 12/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Chelsea to see off a very vulnerable Everton with relative ease. Chelsea 2-0 Everton.