Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Times are tough for both Chelsea and Crystal Palace ahead of their festive Premier League fixture on Tuesday.

Wolves became the latest team to scupper Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of building momentum for the Blues when punishing them for a series of errors on Christmas Eve.

So soon after Chelsea had pulled off a heart-stopping comeback to beat Newcastle and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals, it is once again doom and gloom at Stamford Bridge.

There have been signs of life in Palace too of late, but not the results to back it up after they were held at home to Brighton last time out.

With Brentford at home up next to round out the year, Palace boss Roy Hodgson may not have a better time to make his case for seeing out the season in the Eagles dugout.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 27, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Olise will look to haunt the team he nearly signed for (Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended for Chelsea after picking up their fifth bookings at Molineux, perhaps pushing Pochettino into starting Christopher Nkunku for the first time.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu are all doubts to start in midfield whereas Reece James and Robert Sanchez are just two of their many players ruled out.

Palace may be able to welcome Sam Johnstone back from a calf issue.

Eberechi Eze could be ready to make his return to the starting line-up.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction

Expect Chelsea to dominate for large spells of this one but Palace have been fairly resilient of late and can be the latest team to frustrate them.

A 1-1 draw.

Mykhailo Mudryk could be elevated into the Chelsea XI (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Blues are on a 12-game winning run over the Eagles.

Chelsea wins: 36

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Draws: 15

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match odds

Chelsea: 3/4

Crystal Palace: 18/5

Draw: 14/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).