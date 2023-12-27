Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - LIVE!

Chelsea are in desperate need of a positive result as they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge tonight. Having lost to Wolves on Christmas Eve, the Blues are now closer in terms of points to the bottom of the table than they are the top four.

A return to west London will be a source of relief for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who have lost their last four matches away from home. It has been a more positive story at Stamford Bridge, where they are unbeaten in all competitions since October. Moises Caicedo returns from illness tonight, while Christopher Nkunku is handed a first Chelsea start. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling are both suspended.

Palace sit 15th in the table, and only three points clear of the relegation zone, but they will move to within a point of Chelsea with victory here. Roy Hodgson has come under pressure himself in recent weeks, with the Eagles now on a seven-match winless run. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace team news

Kick-off: 7:30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea team news: Nkunku makes first start

Crystal Palace team news: Eze comes in

Standard Sport prediction

Nkunku to play centrally

18:49 , Matt Verri

Christopher Nkunku scored on his Premier League debut at Molineux and the returning France international could help lift Chelsea in the coming weeks.

He makes his first start for the Blues tonight, and Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he is only fit enough to play in a central position, having been out for four months with a knee injury.

The Chelsea boss said: "Because he’s coming back from injury, I think he’s best as a ten or a nine, more than from the left or right-hand side.

"At the moment, to cope with the demand of the Premier League and what the team need, he is better in the middle positions."

(PA)

Eze returns for Palace

18:43 , Matt Verri

Just the one change for Palace tonight.

No surprise that Eze comes back into the side for the visitors, with Hughes the man to drop to the bench as a result.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

18:36 , Matt Verri

Christopher Nkunku makes his first start, Ian Maatsen makes his first Premier League start for the Blues and Moises Caicedo returns from a fever.

Caciedo's return will draw the fewest headlines but it is a huge boost amid an injury and suspension crisis.

Crystal Palace team news

18:33 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell,Lerma, Richards, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta.

Subs: Tomkins, Franca, Schlupp, Hughes, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Adaramola, Ozoh.

Chelsea team news

18:31 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Jackson

Subs: Silva, Madueke, Bettinelli, Broja, Gilchrist, Lavia, Bergstrom, Matos, Castledine

Stand by...

18:26 , Matt Verri

All the team news from Stamford Bridge coming up in the next few minutes.

Mauricio Pochettino with big decisions to make - does he hand Christopher Nkunku a first start?

Will need a goal threat from somewhere, with Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer both suspended.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Olise offers Palace hope

18:18 , Matt Verri

A goal Roy Hodgson described as a “wonder-header” by Danny Welbeck ensured Crystal Palace’s winless run will stretch past Christmas, but there were plenty of positives for his side, writes Dom Smith.

After Thursday night’s 1-1 home draw with rivals Brighton made it seven games without a victory, Hodgson said: “I don’t believe the players could be doing much better than they’re doing at the moment.”

That could certainly be said of Michael Olise, who put on a performance befitting of the high regard the Palace faithful hold him in.

The way he ran at Brighton with the ball, harried them without it and carried the hosts up the pitch at Selhurst Park made it easy to forget that he only recently returned from a four-month hamstring injury.

With Eberechi Eze only appearing from the bench as Palace ease him back from an ankle injury, the Eagles might have been in trouble had they not been able to count on Olise’s close control and ability to glide across the turf and into the final third.

The wait for victory goes on, but Olise gives Palace genuine hope.

(REUTERS)

Pochettino makes admission over Chelsea job

18:09 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino admits the Chelsea job is proving more difficult than he thought and that he has fallen short of his expectations.

The Argentine insists he believed the Blues could compete for the Premier League title at the beginning of the season, but they now seem certain to fall short.

"We knew it was going to be tough this year but never (this tough). Because of all the circumstances you are describing (injuries, suspensions), it makes the situation worse," Pochettino told reporters.

"Too many important players out. Too many circumstances going on from the start of the season that is out of our hands.

"But at the same time, it’s a good challenge. We are all disappointed because it’s Chelsea."

(Getty Images)

Hodgson: Chelsea won't be scared of us

17:59 , Matt Verri

Roy Hodgson has admitted Chelsea are unlikely to be “frightened” by his Crystal Palace team.

Palace have drawn with Manchester City and Brighton in their last two matches, but have not won in seven matches.

Hodgson said of Chelsea: “When you look at their squad, most teams will look at it and think this is going to be a very tough game.

“I don’t think we’ll go to Chelsea with them being frightened out of their wits with the team we can come with, but I also believe we’ll go there and give them as good a game as we’ve given the last three teams we’ve played — all of which are European teams.”

(Getty Images)

Problems continue for Blues

17:53 , Matt Verri

It's been a miserable 2023 for Chelsea and the table is not pretty reading for them.

The Blues sit 11th, already 14 points off the top four. They're 13 points away from the bottom of the table, by comparison.

Defeat tonight and they'll stay seven points clear of the relegation zone... Luton in 18th will have a game in hand too!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Pochettino: Jackson not to blame

17:45 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino says supporters must not blame Nicolas Jackson after he was cheered off the pitch after being substituted in Chelsea's defeat to Wolves.

The 22-year-old striker was one of the primary players guilty of wasting chances in the 2-1 defeat away at Molineux on Christmas Eve.

Asked about the fans' reaction to his decision to take Jackson off in the 80th minute, Pochettino said: "I heard nothing from the fans but we wanted Nkunku and [Raheem] Sterling [in the central striker positions].

"It is always about expectation, how you manage expectation and set the expectation. If we compare Jackson to different strikers that arrive at his age to a new league, he is scoring goals when you look at his performances.

"It is not about blaming him. I think you can accept the frustration from the fans. It is about when we don't score, [for] the offensive players, but I think we need to blame all together.

"My advice is to blame them all together because football is a team sport, a collective sport, we cannot blame only one [player].

"But in this case, he is young, in the Premier League, the expectation is massive and we are Chelsea. At Chelsea, there is pressure to play and deliver the best job possible."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

17:39 , Matt Verri

The festive schedule continues in west London...

Standard Sport prediction

17:31 , Matt Verri

Expect Chelsea to dominate for large spells of this one but Palace have been fairly resilient of late, pushing Liverpool before snatching a point against Manchester City.

The Eagles be the latest team to frustrate Chelsea.

A 1-1 draw.

Crystal Palace team news

17:23 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace may be able to welcome Sam Johnstone back from a calf issue.

Eberechi Eze could also ready to make his return to the starting line-up, having come off the bench in the draw with Brighton last week.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

17:15 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Moises Caicedo will be fit to return tonight.

Caicedo missed the 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Christmas Eve due to illness and his availability would be a boost for the Blues.

But Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu have both been ruled out of the Palace game because of injury.

"Enzo no but we hope Moi yes,” said Pochettino when asked about the chances of Caicedo and Fernandez being fit.

"Moi was better on Sunday. He had a high fever and that is why he isolated. We hope he can train a little bit and be ready for Palace."

Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Mudryk, Jackson, Broja

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

17:09 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 7.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Prime Video website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Good evening!

17:02 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace!

The Blues need to return to winning ways after that Christmas Eve defeat to Wolves, which made it four defeats in a row on the road. Mauricio Pochettino and his side will be glad to return to west London tonight.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm GMT from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us!