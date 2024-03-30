Chelsea 0-0 Burnley LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights

Four points from their last six Premier League matches have Burnley dreaming of a great escape from the bottom three, a task that now encounters a visit to Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 11am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

Vincent Kompany's men know that this could easily have been a two-game winning streak had they not given away a 2-goal opportunity at West Ham, but also that away to a bigger London opponent wasn't an issue just 17 days ago.

WATCH CHELSEA vs BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley are five points back of 17th place, while Chelsea are that far from the top seven. Chelsea have not lost a Premier League match since the beginning of February, draws a Man City and Brentford sandwiched around defeats of Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

The Blues will be believing the upswing has arrived, again, under Mauricio Pochettino. There are four league matches before their FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City, and Chelsea could find themselves going to Wembley with fine prospects of European qualification.

Chelsea meet Manchester United, Sheffield United, and Everton after this game.

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Chelsea vs Burnley score: 0-0

Chelsea vs Burnley live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

Enzo Fernandez close to an opener!

A fluid Chelsea move sees the ball played to Fernandez on the edge of the box and his shot deflects and loops up towards the top corner but Muric tips it onto the post. Good start from the hosts.

Chelsea lineup

Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashille, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson

Burnley lineup

Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Larsen, Cullen, Berge, Odobert; Foster, Amdouni

Chelsea focus, team news

Nicolas Jackson has scored in back-to-back games for Chelsea, and he'll have to keep delivering as Christopher Nkunku's challenging season is currently filed under injury.

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Robert Sanchez (undisclosed), Reece James (thigh), Trevoh Chalobah (undisclosed), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Enzo Fernandez (undisclosed), Ben Chilwell (knee)

Burnley focus, team news

The absence of Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana will ask a lot of Burnley's front line, as he's scored three of Burnley's six goals dating back to February 3.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knee), David Datro Fofana (loan - parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed)