Chelsea vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea will today look to show they have turned a corner for what feels like the umpteenth time when they host Burnley.

Stuck in 11th place in the Premier League table, the Blues have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six league games while enjoying some respite of-sorts in the cups.

Having conceded twice in each of their last four games, yet still managing to win three of them and draw the other, Mauricio Pochettino will hope his side can show a bit more control against Burnley.

The Clarets beat Brentford last time out to go within five points of safety amid the points-deduction sagas going on above them.

But their dreadful record against Chelsea over the years has not abated despite the capital club’s recent decline.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Burnley is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off today, Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in west London.

Chelsea hammered Burnley in the reverse fixture (REUTERS)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Burnley

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Burnley team news

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto are expected to be fit for Chelsea after both suffered minor issues over the international break.

Romeo Lavia is unavailable after it was confirmed he will miss the rest of the season. Reece James is also absent with an update expected over Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill’s race to recover from injury.

Enzo Fernandez and Djordje Petrovic should return after sitting out the FA Cup win over Leicester, as both Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk battle to keep their place in the line-up.

Loanee striker David Datro Fofana is ineligible for Burnley to face his parent club. Lyle Foster is most likely to replace him up front.

Vincent Kompany could keep faith with Arijanet Muric in goal after he replaced James Trafford for the win over Brentford before the break. Nathan Redmond and Aaron Ramsey are among those who will miss out due to injury.

Chelsea vs Burnley prediction

Fofana’s absence for Burnley deprives them of their chief attacking threat against a Chelsea team capable of scoring plenty of goals, but struggling to keep them out. Just like at Turf Moor, the Blues should be able to overpower the Clarets.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Sam Vokes scored a brace in August 2017 for Burnley’s only win over Chelsea in their last 17 meetings.

Chelsea wins: 42

Burnley wins: 38

Draws: 25

Chelsea vs Burnley match odds

Chelsea: 3/10

Burnley: 9/1

Draw: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).