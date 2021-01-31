Chelsea vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea take on Burnley in the Premier League today.

The German manager is hoping to secure his first three points at Stamford Bridge after a goalless home draw against Wolves on Wednesday.

However, Burnley boss Sean Dyche will fancy his chances of coming away from west London with a result.

The Clarets have won at Arsenal and Liverpool this season, while they showed impressive resolve to top Aston Villa in midweek.

Here’s all you need to know about the Premier League match.

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 12pm GMT at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am GMT. Subscribers can also stream the game live on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

N’Golo Kante could return from a hamstring injury to boost Tuchel’s options in midfield. The team’s poor performance against Wolves could mean those left out in mid-week may be in line for an opportunity to perform.

Sean Dyche may have Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill available, although the duo will be assessed after they picked up knocks recently. Charlie Taylor is set to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Brady, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Odds

Chelsea: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Burnley: 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea have had more time to understand the philosophy that new boss Thomas Tuchel wants to implement, but is it enough? Burnley have impressed away from home against the big teams, except Manchester City. I think the Blues will edge it. 1-0 Chelsea.

