Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea are back in action after the international break as they host Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon. The Blues beat Leicester in their last match a fortnight ago, to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, but it was a tense atmosphere at Stamford Bridge as fans made their anger towards Mauricio Pochettino clear.

The Chelsea boss therefore remains under a fair bit of pressure, with his team sitting 11th in the table heading into the final weeks of the season. While it has been a largely inconsistent campaign, home form has been good for Chelsea in recent weeks, losing just one match at Stamford Bridge in any competition since October.

Burnley’s win over Brentford last time out means they are now within five points of Luton in 17th, but avoiding relegation remains an uphill battle. Vincent Kompany’s side have won just twice on the road in the League all season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Chelsea vs Burnley latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Chelsea team news: Palmer and Gusto should be fit

Burnley team news: Fofana ineligible

Standard Sport prediction: Chelsea win

Lavia's injury nightmare continues

13:53 , Matt Verri

Romeo Lavia has spelled out his “frustration” after having his debut season at Chelsea wrecked by injury.

Having only featured for 32 minutes after signing for £53million in the summer, the 20-year-old will not play again this season after a setback in his recovery from a thigh issue.

Chelsea confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday, shortly followed by Lavia releasing a statement on social media.

“As you may know, despite my countless efforts, I will be missing the remainder of the season” he wrote.

“This has been a frustrating season for me, not being able to help my teammates.

“I love this squad, this badge and being on the pitch more than anything. Trust that I have given my all everyday to be back.

“Thank you for the love, support and criticism because they all affect me positively and keep me going. I can't wait to give it back and share many special moments together. See you soon.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

13:46 , Matt Verri

There is at least four academy players in Chelsea's squad, including Josh Acheampong and Jimi Tauriainen.

That does not including young stars such as Cesare Casadei and Alfie Gilchrist.

That gives you an idea of what Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with today, injury-wise.

Uncertainty over James return

13:39 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino says he does not know if Chelsea captain Reece James will play again this season.

The 24-year-old defender had surgery on his injured hamstring in December and has not played for Chelsea since. Dr. Lasse Lempainen, who is managing James’s treatment, set out a three to four-month timeline for the Blues skipper to return.

But, having been without James for three months, Pochettino remains uncertain if the defender will play again this season.

“No, I don’t know,” Pochettino replied when asked for an updated timeline. “It’s difficult to say something because I don’t want you to go ‘but, oh, [you said this].’

“We will assess it week by week and we will see. We hope yes, we hope that he will be available for the end of the season.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Cahill backs Pochettino to deliver

13:29 , Matt Verri

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has urged supporters to show patience with Mauricio Pochettino and says recent performances are proof of progress at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino came in for more criticism from fans before the international break when he faced chanted of “you don’t know what you’re doing” during the FA Cup over Leicester.

Chelsea are languishing down in 11th in the table but they have an FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City on the horizon and Cahill believes Pochettino deserves the opportunity to get it right.

“It is clear that it is going to take time,” Cahill, who won eight match trophies in seven years at Chelsea, told Standard Sport.

“The average age of the squad is very, very young. I was at the League Cup Final and they had chances to win that. It would have been a good moment for them. But the squad is still growing, learning and adapting to all the changes.

“That’s not going to happen overnight. They need patience to get to where they need to and how they grow. It is understandable why there is frustration. But the manager has experience with big clubs and big players so, yes, it will be good in time.

“The cups have been important. The FA Cup is another chance to have that day out, to develop while trying to win a trophy here and there. This young squad needs to develop before seeing where they can get to.”

Read the full interview here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Southgate: Palmer still in Euro 2024 contention

13:19 , Matt Verri

Cole Palmer’s fading Euro 2024 hopes have received a significant boost, with Gareth Southgate insisting the Chelsea forward is still in contention to make his final squad despite not playing a minute against either Brazil and Belgium.

In-form Palmer made his England debut in November and was again called up by Southgate for the recent friendlies at Wembley, but a minor injury meant he missed the Brazil game, while he did not get off the bench against Belgium.

Southgate is spoilt for choice in attack, with Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon adding to his array of options with impressive showings in those two matches. The England manager, though, has Palmer still very much in his thoughts.

Palmer has 11 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season and Southgate said: “I said when I named the squad there is competition for places in those wide areas.

“It’s a bit of a shame that Cole Palmer missed so much training that we weren't able to put him into the game [against Belgium] at the stage it was, having missed most of the week.

“We weren't 100 per cent certain what we would get whereas with Gordon we knew and [James] Maddison we knew. I wouldn't rule Cole out of that equation.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Boehly to step down as chairman

13:10 , Matt Verri

Todd Boehly is expected to step down as Chelsea’s chairman in 2027, with Clearlake Capital to appoint his replacement.

The legal arrangement, which is described as an 'extraordinary agreement', will see the chairmanship of the west London club change every five years and was put in place during the £2.55billion takeover from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

Clearlake own around 60 per cent of Chelsea and already hold huge influence over the club, with Behdad Eghbali active on a day-to-day basis at Stamford Bridge.

But they intend to take up the option of appointing a figurehead of their own in 2027.

Boehly was also appointed interim sporting director in the summer after the American consortium bought Chelsea but his involvement in the football side of the business has since diminished.

There have been rumours of a rift between Boehly and Clearlake Capital but sources close to the billionaire partners deny any breakdown in relationship.

(Getty Images)

Stage is set!

13:03 , Matt Verri

It’s a perfect afternoon in west London...

We have arrived at Stamford Bridge 📍



Let us know where you're tuning into today's game from 👇

Standard Sport prediction

12:56 , Matt Verri

Fofana’s absence for Burnley deprives them of their chief attacking threat against a Chelsea team capable of scoring plenty of goals, but struggling to keep them out.

Just like at Turf Moor, the Blues should be able to overpower the Clarets.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

Burnley team news

12:49 , Matt Verri

Loanee striker David Datro Fofana is ineligible for Burnley to face his parent club. Lyle Foster is most likely to replace him up front.

Vincent Kompany could keep faith with Arijanet Muric in goal after he replaced James Trafford for the win over Brentford before the break.

Nathan Redmond and Aaron Ramsey are among those who will miss out due to injury.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

12:43 , Matt Verri

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto are expected to be fit for Chelsea after both suffered minor issues over the international break.

Romeo Lavia is unavailable after it was confirmed he will miss the rest of the season. Reece James is also absent with an update expected over Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill’s race to recover from injury.

Enzo Fernandez and Djordje Petrovic are in contention return after sitting out the FA Cup win over Leicester, though the midfielder returned late from international duty.

Both Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk battle to keep their place in the line-up.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley

12:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from our reporter Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Burnley!

The Premier League is back after the international break and it’s now a sprint to the finish.

The Blues have little to play for in the League, sitting 11th in the table, but for Burnley every point is crucial, as they look to pull off an unlikely escape from the relegation zone.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Stamford Bridge.