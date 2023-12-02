Chelsea vs Brighton: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Chelsea will try to erase any memory of the 4-1 defeat they suffered away to Newcastle last weekend, when they host a wounded, but upbeat, Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The heavy defeat came just when general consensus had become that the Blues were finally figuring things out under new manager Mauricio Pochettino — they did the hammering at Tottenham and drew three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City 4-4 just before the recent international break. A drastic turn for the squad's progression, and for the gaffer's mood.

"Even if we are a young team and need to learn, these types of games make me very angry," Pochettino, who was not on the bench during the game due to suspension, said afterward. "It's about showing more personality and character. … We didn’t show that we were playing for something important. That’s what makes me angry and disappointed. … It was our worst game of the season."

Brighton, on the other hand, were victorious last time out and snapped a six-game winless skid which dated back to September in the process. Evan Ferguson scored once and Joao Pedro bagged a brace off the bench (for an injured Ansu Fati in the first half), as Brighton scored multiple goals in a Premier League game for the first time in five games. That was the good news, as Fati is now expected to miss two months or more due to his thigh injury, leaving Roberto De Zerbi with as many as seven preferred starters currently unavailable due to injury or suspension.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Dec. 3)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Chelsea, injury news

OUT: Reece James (suspension), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Malo Gusto (undisclosed)

Focus on Brighton, injury news

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Lewis Dunk (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Mahmoud Dahoud (suspension), Pervis Estupiñan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Adam Webster (knock)