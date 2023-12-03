Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE!

Chelsea are back in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. The Blues' encouraging recent resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino hit a sizeable roadblock last weekend in the shape of high-flying Newcastle, who thrashed the 10 men 4-1 as the manager lamented their worst display so far under his leadership.

But the hosts could climb into the top half of the table if they get back to winning ways today against a Brighton team who ended a six-match winless run by overcoming Nottingham Forest last time out and who lost in west London in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. The Seagulls' fairytale run of form has been heavily impacted by an injury crisis that is only getting worse with every game, though they did secure safe passage through to the Europa League knockout rounds in Athens on Thursday.

Chelsea fans that hoped that Christopher Nkunku or Romeo Lavia could finally be involved today are left disappointed, with Cole Palmer dropping to the bench amid rumours of a minor injury as Mykhailo Mudryk starts. Follow Chelsea vs Brighton live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella is in position to offer more pre-match thoughts from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look to respond quickly from their worst performance to date under Mauricio Pochettino at Newcastle...

Chelsea draw Preston in FA Cup third round

The FA Cup third-round draw has just been completed, with Chelsea facing a home tie against Championship side Preston North End in early January.

They've got be pleased with that, particularly when they see that Arsenal are facing Liverpool.

Five Brighton changes from Nottingham Forest win

Injury-hit Brighton show five changes from the side that triumphed 3-2 at Nottingham Forest last weekend to end a six-match winless run.

Bart Verbruggen makes way for Jason Steele in goal, while Igor, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte replace Lewis Dunk, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross and Ansu Fati.

Gross is only on the bench, as are Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro and James Milner.

Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

Mykhailo Mudryk gets a rare start amid rumours of a slight injury to Cole Palmer.

Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are close but not fit enough to return, even to the bench.

Chelsea have nine players out and Brighton have 11.

No Nkunku or Lavia for Chelsea with Palmer on bench

So no Christopher Nkunku or Romeo Lavia after all for Chelsea today.

Cole Palmer is also on the bench amid reports of that minor injury, so Mykhailo Mudryk starts.

Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill replace the suspended Reece James and Marc Cucurella, while Moises Caicedo is recalled against his former club as Lesley Ugochukwu drops out completely.

Brighton lineup

Starting XI: Steele, Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Lallana, Adingra, Ferguson

Subs: Verbruggen, Milner, Joao Pedro, Gross, Moder, Mitoma, Boaitey, Kavanagh, O'Mahony

Chelsea lineup

Starting XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sterling, Gallagher, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Madueke, Broja, Palmer, Petrovic, Maatsen, Deivid Washington, Gilchrist, Bergstrom, Mato

Official lineups on the way

Just 10 minutes to go now until we get the official team news from Stamford Bridge.

Will Christopher Nkunku finally be involved? We will find out very shortly...

Chelsea vs Brighton

Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

There will be a minute's applause for the late Terry Venables today at Stamford Bridge.

His face emblazons the matchday programme after his passing last week.

He was a legend of London football and lined up for Chelsea for six years in the 1960s.

Youngsters with Chelsea squad today

Some early Chelsea team news from Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge...

Youngsters Alfie Gilchrist and Alex Matos are with the squad today. Probably a sign that a few players haven't made it. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 3, 2023

Chelsea pay tribute to the late Terry Venables

Today's game is Chelsea's first at home since the sad passing of Terry Venables last weekend, at the age of 80.

The Blues are paying tribute today to 'El Tel', whose face adorns a special edition of their matchday programme which has a series of features remembering the former England boss.

Venables began his playing career at Chelsea in the 1960s and made 237 appearances in total, winning the League Cup before moving to Tottenham in 1966.

Pochettino: Caicedo 'needs time' to find best form at Chelsea

Just as he was before the two sides met in the Carabao Cup third round back in September, when Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal of the game for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Moises Caicedo has been the subject of plenty of attention in the build-up to this game against his former club.

The Ecuador international has yet to hit his Brighton heights following that high-profile £115m summer transfer, with Mauricio Pochettino sitting down to chat with him this week.

“Before this press conference, he was in my office for 20 minutes,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

“It is easy because we speak Spanish. It is a subconscious process and that is a problem - only in time can you adapt.”

He added: “We had no pre-season with him. We talk about footballers; it is physical and mental, and there is the talent.

"If you want to express your talent, you need to be clear in your mind and be good in your legs; otherwise, it is not possible to move.”

Some of Caicedo's struggles have been related to his frequent trips to South America for international duty limiting his time on the training pitch at Cobham.

Pochettino said: “Travelling to South America is tough, two or three weeks with us - 25 or 30 days - and then away for 10 or 12 days.

“Then, he came back with some issues with his knee. That didn’t help. It is not an excuse; it is the reality - we need time.”

Pochettino offers update on Nkunku and Lavia

Here is what Mauricio Pochettino had to say at his pre-match press conference at Cobham on Friday when asked if either Christopher Nkunku or Romeo Lavia would finally be fit to face Brighton today.

"We need to assess tomorrow and then decide," he said. "They are close, but we need tomorrow to take the decision."

When he was pressed to confirm that the duo hadn't yet been ruled out, the manager added: "Maybe Lavia is the more difficult [one]. But we need to assess Nkunku."

Will Cole Palmer be fit for Chelsea?

There are some rumours - I must stress, totally unconfirmed at this stage - floating around on the site formerly known as Twitter that Cole Palmer could miss out for Chelsea today with a knock sustained in training.

There was no mention of it on Friday, so let's wait and see if he's involved.

It would be quite a blow for Chelsea to be without the young forward, who has thrived since his £42.5million move from Manchester City on summer deadline day.

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

Pochettino will ensure that his Chelsea team rally after their terrible display at Newcastle last time out.

Brighton's long away trip and fitness issues will play into the Blues' hands.

Chelsea to win, 1-0.

Brighton team news

Brighton, meanwhile, are battling an ongoing selection crisis that is getting worse every week.

Roberto De Zerbi believes that Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati and ex-Chelsea full-back Tariq Lamptey will both be sidelined for a significant period of time with injuries suffered in the dramatic 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Brighton are already without the likes of Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Adam Webster and Solly March, while captain Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud are both suspended.

Kaoru Mitoma and James Milner should be available today, while De Zerbi will make a late call on the fitness of Joao Pedro.

Chelsea team news

Christopher Nkunku could finally be part of the Chelsea matchday squad for a competitive match for the first time today having trained again this week.

However, the Frenchman will surely be on the bench if he is involved after a long lay-off following knee surgery.

Mauricio Pochettino has also admitted that it's unlikely fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia will be involved just yet.

Elsewhere for Chelsea, Reece James and Marc Cucurella are both suspended, while Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana are all still injured.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, today's game will not be televised live having not been selected for TV coverage before it was moved from its initial Saturday 3pm slot as the result of Brighton's Europa League commitments.

Highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will carry free highlights shortly after full-time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for broadcast at 10:30pm tonight.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE coverage

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League.

The Blues return home this afternoon desperate to get back to winning ways after their promising recent resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino was emphatically ended by a heavy defeat at Newcastle last weekend in which captain Reece James was sent off.

Chelsea may be quietly confident of doing just that, with Brighton being hammered by a worsening injury crisis at present and having gone six games without a win before beating Nottingham Forest.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's side will have been buoyed by a narrow Europa League victory over AEK Athens on Thursday that booked their spot in the knockout rounds in their first ever campaign on the continent.

Chelsea fans will be eager to see Christopher Nkunku finally involved in some capacity today, though it seems unlikely that fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia will play any part just yet.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates across the afternoon, with all the latest team news plus expert analysis from Standard Sport's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.