Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture

Chelsea's Willian celebrates after scoring: AP

Follow live coverage as Chelsea take on Brighton in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard is still without a home win - or a clean sheet - in the league but will be buoyed by the 7-1 rout of Grimsby Town in midweek. Brighton are in good shape under new manager Graham Potter and will be quietly confident of getting a result at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We'll have all the latest throughout the afternoon. Follow all the action live:

Please allow a moment for updates to load

Lampard believes Callum Hudson-Odoi can become the best player in the world and has urged him to listen to some "hard truths" and use Raheem Sterling as a role model.

"I know Callum's talent and he's got huge talent, hence why the club was so keen to get him signed up and we're all delighted with that," said Lampard. "But there is a lot of work to do.

"Raheem Sterling is an incredible example of a player with great talent whose work ethic added to that talent, and an improvement in a short period of time through absolute dedication to a complete player that we are all wowed by.

"(That) is exactly the great model for Callum because he has those talents. And I want him to be the best, the absolute best, because he has the potential to do that.

"And some of that is some hard truths and I saw some hard truths out of the game the other day in ways that he can improve.

"He needs to listen to them, and he will, and then he can be that player for us, which is great news for everybody."