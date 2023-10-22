Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nusken scored twice and created another goal as the champions recovered from a goal down to beat visitors Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 and move up to second place in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

The Blues, who fell behind to a 10th-minute Pauline Bremer goal before storming back to win, have 10 points after four games and trail leaders Manchester City, who beat Leicester City 1-0 on Saturday, on goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur are in third spot on nine points thanks to their 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United are fourth with eight points after a 5-0 thrashing of hosts Everton earlier on Sunday.

Elsewhere in London, West Ham United were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liverpool while Arsenal are set to play at bottom side Bristol City in the late kick-off - the final WSL game before the international break.

Chelsea: Berger, Bright, Buchanan, Carter, Perisset, Nusken, Ingle, Charles, James, Kerr, Kirby

Brighton & Hove Albion: Baggaley, Li, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Carabali, Robinson, Losada, Kullberg, Lee, Bremer, Pinto

Chelsea FC Women 4 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion WFC

15:58

Match ends, Chelsea Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

15:55

Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

15:53

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.

15:51

Foul by Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women).

15:49

Goal! Chelsea Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:49

Attempt missed. Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

15:41

Goal! Chelsea Women 4, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Agnes Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sjoeke Nüsken.

15:47

Attempt missed. Agnes Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

15:44

Attempt blocked. Agnes Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:40

Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:40

Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

15:40

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Mia Fishel replaces Sam Kerr.

15:40

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Agnes Beever-Jones replaces Sophie Ingle.

15:40

Offside, Chelsea Women. Millie Bright tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

15:40

Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd with a cross following a corner.

15:40

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Madison Haley replaces Pauline Bremer.

15:36

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

15:36

Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:36

Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

15:36

Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

15:35

Own Goal by Guro Bergsvand, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Chelsea Women 3, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

15:49

Attempt blocked. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:48

Attempt blocked. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sjoeke Nüsken.

15:32

Attempt missed. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

15:31

Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the left side of the box.

15:27

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Charlize Rule replaces Li Mengwen.

15:27

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Veatriki Sarri replaces Katie Robinson.

15:26

Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:21

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

15:21

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Niamh Charles.

15:58

Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

15:19

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

15:21

Attempt blocked. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

15:19

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Elisabeth Terland replaces Lee Geum-Min.

15:19

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maisie Symonds replaces Tatiana Pinto.

15:15

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Lauren James.

15:15

Attempt missed. Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vicky Losada with a cross following a corner.

15:13

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ann-Katrin Berger.

15:13

Attempt saved. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

15:11

Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Kerr following a fast break.

15:08

Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

15:06

Tatiana Pinto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:04

Second Half begins Chelsea Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

15:04

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Kadeisha Buchanan.

14:48

First Half ends, Chelsea Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

14:48

Goal! Chelsea Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jess Carter with a cross following a corner.

14:48

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Emma Kullberg.

14:46

Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

14:53

Attempt blocked. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

14:46

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

14:51

Attempt blocked. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

14:44

Offside, Chelsea Women. Ève Périsset tries a through ball, but Millie Bright is caught offside.

14:44

Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:44

Attempt saved. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Robinson.

14:42

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.

14:40

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.

14:39

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

14:39

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

14:39

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

14:39

Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:39

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

14:39

Attempt saved. Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

14:39

Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

14:40

Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.

14:35

Attempt missed. Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

14:33

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Li Mengwen.

14:32

Foul by Lauren James (Chelsea Women).

14:33

Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross.

14:30

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:28

Delay in match (Chelsea Women).

14:30

Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Millie Bright.

14:27

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

14:23

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

14:25

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

14:17

Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ève Périsset with a cross following a corner.

14:16

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

14:14

Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:14

Foul by Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women).

14:10

Goal! Chelsea Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Robinson with a cross.

14:06

Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

13:59

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

