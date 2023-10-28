Chelsea vs Brentford live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Raheem Sterling warms up ahead of the west London derby between Chelsea and Brentford - Getty Images/JUSTIN TALLIS

12:30 PM BST

Kick-off

We are underway at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea take on Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off.

12:30 PM BST

Minute applause

We have a minute’s applause at Stamford Bridge to remember Sir Bobby Charlton, who passed away last Saturday.

12:26 PM BST

Nearing kick-off

The players have emerged from the tunnel at Stamford Bridge and kick-off is fast approaching.

12:23 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Madueke, Palmer; Jackson.

Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa.

12:18 PM BST

Mbuemo preparing

In Ivan Toney’s absence, the importance of Bryan Mbuemo to Brentford is even bigger.

12:17 PM BST

Chelsea getting ready

12:14 PM BST

Brentford warming up

Brentford are looking to make it three straight league wins away at Chelsea. Can they do it?

12:02 PM BST

Should Chelsea pursue Ivan Toney?

"Someone like Ivan Toney would be perfect!"@petercrouch, Joe Cole and Eni Aluko talk about Chelsea's goalscoring form and what a new no. 9 could bring...



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/ddyDI0yfB4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 28, 2023

11:58 AM BST

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino speaking to TNT Sports

On bringing in Nicolas Jackson up top:

“I think it was an easy decision. Nico Jackson is much better after his recovery and he is ready to start the game. “Cole Palmer is going to adopt a different position that suits the team but I was happy with the performance against Arsenal. He knows the role from his time playing at the Man City academy, and I think he will play well for us there.

On absence of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk:

“Both of them felt a small muscle strain yesterday, but I hope they will be available for the next game. It’s not a big issue, should be fixed in the next few days. We are going to miss both of them as they are very good players, but we have a very big squad to cope with that. “Yes maybe the arrival of the new baby for Enzo Fernandez was the reason he could not train and felt uncomfortable yesterday. But he is going to rest now and recover as quick as possible.

On Chelsea’s home form this season:

“It is so important to start winning here consistently. The fans feel like we can and should be beating any team, and today is a good opportunity with their support to get the three points for them and to keep improving.”

11:54 AM BST

No Fernandez or Mudryk for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the reason why both Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk are not in the squad this afternoon is due to small muscle strains.

11:50 AM BST

Your predictions

How do you think today’s game at Stamford Bridge will go? Will Brentford make it three wins from three away at Stamford Bridge or will Chelsea make it four Premier League games unbeaten? You can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

11:46 AM BST

Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to TNT Sports

"I think Gallagher is very underrated!"



Thomas Frank gives his thoughts on Chelsea's side ahead of their clash at Stamford Bridge... ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Qi31Pgd3J3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 28, 2023

11:41 AM BST

Fancy a bet

11:39 AM BST

Full team news

It is three changes for Chelsea after last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Nicolas Jackson makes his first start since September after recovering from a wrist injury. Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke also return to the starting XI. Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk are not in the squad.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Madueke, Palmer; Jackson.

Brentford make two changes to the side that beat Burnley last weekend. Aaron Hickey returns from a one-match ban, with defender Mads Roerslev replacing forward Neal Maupay.

Brentford: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa.

11:34 AM BST

Marc Cucurella speaking to TNT Sports

"We just need to adjust the small details!"



Marc Cucurella talks about what Mauricio Pochettino has brought to Chelsea and what still needs working on... 🔵



🎙️ @adamsummerton pic.twitter.com/tZ6BotQYnI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 28, 2023

11:32 AM BST

Brentford team news

11:30 AM BST

Chelsea team news

11:29 AM BST

Battle of West London

The lunchtime kick-off comes from Stamford Bridge for a West London derby as Chelsea take on Brentford. Going into today’s game, Chelsea sit 10th on 12 points, four places and two points ahead of Brentford.

Brentford have a great recent record away at Chelsea; they are looking to make it three Premier League wins out of three at Stamford Bridge. No team has ever won each of their first three matches away to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Luton in August is their only victory in their previous 12 home league games, drawing six and losing five. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will know his side’s home record will have to improve.

“It’s really important. I think we need to create our run at home. We need to try to win, we need to start to project the image that we are solid and consistent in front of our fans. We are desperate to show our fans that we can get three points.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to build some strong home form - John Walton/PA

They have won just two of their last 12 Premier League London derbies, drawing four and losing six. Last weekend, Chelsea went 2-0 up against London rivals Arsenal thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk but were pegged back as they drew 2-2.

Chelsea will be without a number of senior players this afternoon including Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana. Brentford themselves have a number of long-term absentees including the suspended Ivan Toney and injured Rico Henry.

Brentford beat Burnley 3-0 last Saturday to end a run of six Premier League games without a victory, drawing three and losing three. Both of their league wins this season have come in West London - 3-0 away to Fulham in August and last weekend’s home victory.

Who will get the win at Stamford Bridge this afternoon?