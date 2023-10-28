Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Ethan Pinnock breaks deadlock

(PA)

Chelsea host Brentford in the lunchtime Premier League fixture with the Blues aiming to stop the Bees from winning a third successive gae at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino must contend without Enzo Fernandez and Mikhailo Mudryk, but Nicolas Jackson returns. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank will hope Bryan Mbuemo can hurt the hosts on the break.

The Bees are confident after victory over Burnley last time out, while the Blues must bounce back after coughing up a 2-0 lead to rivals Arsenal last weekend to only draw 2-2.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below. And find the latest betting tips and advice here.

Chelsea XI: Sánchez, Cucurella, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Sterling, Jackson

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Jensen, Nørgaard, Janelt, Hickey, Mbeumo, Wissa

11’ Off the bar! Madueke with a fine run and shot from a narrow angle that crashes off the woodwork [0-0]

58’ GOAL! Pinnock heads home for the Bees! [0-1]

Chelsea FC 0 - 1 Brentford FC

14:02

An underhit Flekken goal-kick is knocked straight back towards thre Brentford box by Gallagher, and Palmer latches onto it. Pinnock's onto him though, and gets a crucial touch to re-gain possession for the Bees.

14:00

Palmer looks up and sets off on a run into the box, gliding between four as he does so. His final touch is a poor one though, and the ball is nudged behind for a goal-kick.

13:59

A loose touch from Pinnock in his own box is seized upon by Palmer, but the Brentford goalscorer recovers well to prevent a shot and put the ball behind for a corner.

13:57

Chelsea look to respond straight away as Sterling races into the area, but he's dispossessed as he tries to cut onto his right foot and Brentford have the ball back once more!

13:57

Substitution Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke Ian Ethan Maatsen

13:57

Substitution Axel Wilson Arthur Disasi Mhakinis Belho Reece Lewis James

13:55

That's only Pinnock's second Premier League goal scored away from home, previously doing so in April of last season against Brighton!

13:54

Substitution Mathias Jensen Ogochukwu Frank Onyeka

13:52

Palmer's cross in from the left comes to nothing and the ball drops to Jackson on the edge of the box. He looks to pick his spot from the edge of the area, but sends his shot high and wide of Flekken's goal.

13:49

Assist Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo

13:48

Goal Ethan Rupert Pinnock

13:48

Silva playing his 87th starting Premier League game, all coming aged 36 and over. That's the most by an outfield player in the competition's history.

13:47

BLOCKED!!! Sterling steps his way past two challenges before shooting from the edge of the area, but Pinnock slides in bravely to make a superb block! The ball is sent spiralling into the air, but the Brentford defender keeps his composure to nod beyond the reach of Sterling before thumping it clear.

13:46

Yellow Card Neal Maupay

13:46

Silva attacks Gallagher's delivery into the box from the set-piece, but can't generate much power behind his header and Brentford easily deal with the threat!

13:45

Gallagher does brilliantly to win possession back in the find third with three red and white shirts around him, but his wide pass for Madueke deflects off Jensen and bobbles behind for a corner.

13:44

SAVED!!! Ajer pops up in the box to connect with Roerslev's ball in behind, and cuts it back into the middle. Janelt arrives late to strike a first-time shot goalwards, but his effort is hit straight at Sanchez and the Chelsea goalkeeper makes the break!

13:41

Palmer finds Cucurella on the run with a lofted pass to the left, but the Spaniard's cut-back for Sterling hits Ajer and goes behind for a corner!

13:39

Brentford have now stopped their opposition from scoring a first-half goal in seven of their 10 Premier League games, second only to Crystal Palace's eighrt so far this season.

13:38

No changes from either side at the break, as Jackson and Palmer get the second period up and running for the hosts!

13:38

The teams return ahead of the second half, and after a first 45 minutes marred by missed chances, Chelsea will need to open the scoring as soon as they possibly can if they're to make that dominance count!

13:28

We're all square at the break, with hosts Chelsea having done everything but score in the first 45 minutes! It's been one-way traffic for much of the half, but despite Chelsea piling numbers forward at every available opportunity, they've been unable to beat Flekken or force him into any difficult saves of note. The Bees keeper has been called into action by Gallagher and Cucurella's shots on goal, and Madueke has struck the crossbar, but Jackson, Sterling and Madueke again have all put glorious chances high and wide of the target. Brentford have been limited to just two efforts wide from Mbeumo and Hickey, but there's no denying their effort and organisation in defence is playing a big part in Chelsea's frustrations so far.

13:21

HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 0-0 BRENTFORD.

13:20

A foot injury to Jensen takes a minute or so for the Brentford medical team to deal with, meaning we'll likely run beyond the allocated minutes at the end of this half.

13:20

We'll play two additional minutes to close out this (somehow) goalless first half at Stamford Bridge.

13:19

OVER!!! Wissa drags Caicedo down on the edge of Brentford's box, gifting Chelsea a free-kick from 20 yards. Palmer steps up on set-piece duty, but can only send a curling finish over the top of Flekken's goal!

13:17

Colwill's block from an Mbeumo cross gives Brentford their first corner of the game, but the delivery is easily nodded down and dealt with by the hosts.

13:17

Janelt's pass forward is deflected into the path of Mbeumo, who crosses towards the far post. Hickey's following in and has space to shoot, but his attempt to chest the ball down sends it over the line and behind!

13:14

CHANCE!!! Madueke's cut-back from the byline is met late by Cucurella arriving in the centre, but he can't strike the ball cleanly and it loops straight into Flekken's gloves!

13:13

WIDE!!! Another golden chance for the Blues! Cucurella's floated cross into the box is met by Ajer, but his flicked header only falls to Madueke. Unmarked at the far post, the winger fires goalwards, but blasts the ball past the wrong side of the right-hand post!

13:11

After Madueke's surging run into the box is thwarted by Hickey, Chelsea look to the left side, but Gallagher's cross-field ball to Sterling can't be kept in the field of play by the England winger!

13:08

CHANCE!!! Disasi fires a low ball at pace to the feet of Jackson, but the striker can't quite connect before the pass is dived upon by Flekken for the Bees!

13:07

Sterling spots the run of Caicedo and dinks the ball towards the back post, but it's far too close to Flekken and the Brentford goalkeeper collects.

13:07

Chelsea win a second successive corner on the opposite side, but Gallagher's attempt to play the ball short to Palmer is easily read and dealt with by Mbeumo.

13:06

Sterling darts around the outside of Roerslev and drills a low cross into the box, but Pinnock steps in to put the ball behind for the game's very first corner!

13:05

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League London derbies, winning six, which is their longest run without defeat against London sides in history. Away from home they’ve won their last three such games, never winning four in a row on the road before.

13:01

Flekken launches a long Brentford free-kick into the box, but Wissa's attempt at a shot is cleared and forward come Chelsea. Jackson leads the charge, but Roerslev and Mbeumo get back at speed to win the ball for the Bees.

12:59

Sterling goes down under pressure from Roerslev as the pair contest another reverse ball into the box from Palmer, but both the on-field referee and VAR are in agreement that the contact wasn't worthy of a penalty.

12:58

Disasi's throughball into the box opens Brentford up and gives Sterling space to cross, but neither Palmer nor Gallagher can connect and another chance goes begging!

12:57

Sterling picks out Palmer with a lofted pass into the box, but Pinnock and Roerslev combine to win the ball back and clear for Brentford.

12:56

OVER!!! Madueke and Palmer combine on the edge of the box for the latter to put Sterling through on goal, but it's blazed over the top from close range by the winger in a chance that looked easier to score than miss!

12:54

SAVED!!! Chelsea spurn their best chance yet to go ahead!! Palmer's scooped ball into the six-yard bx is met by the arriving Cucurella on the fly, but he can only volley straight into the midriff of Flekken!

12:54

Chelsea pile numbers into the final third, looking to open Brentford up, but neither Sterling nor Jackson can pick out that defence-splitting pass with the Bees able to withstand the pressure.

12:52

Hickey slides in to dispossess Madueke with a cruching tackle that sparks a fast break down the left for Brentford, but play is soon brought back with the Chelsea winger down injured.

12:49

Chelsea have won more points (seven) and scored more goals (eight) in their last three Premier League games than they did in their previous nine beforehand (six points, seven goals). Building.

12:48

SAVED!!! Collins gets in the way of another effort, this time from Jackson, but Chelsea just keep on coming at the Bees. Gallagher finds shooting space and lets fly from 25 yards, but Flekken gets down well to parry his low drive away from danger!

12:48

Roerslev's low cross off a wide pass from Wissa is cut out, and Chelsea set off on the break once more. It's played across to Sterling, who tees up Madueke, but his latest effort is well blocked by Collins!

12:47

OFF THE WOODWORK!!! The Chelsea counter-attack almost works a treat, as Sanchez's out-ball is played forward by Gallagher to Madueke. He steps onto his left foot and curls a shot towards goal, which has Flekken beaten all ends up before bouncing back off the crossbar!

12:45

CHANCE!! Mbeumo is put in behind the defence by Janelt's pass, but the Brentford forward is forced to shoot from a tight angle and smashes the ball into the side netting! Mbeumo wants a corner but it doesn't come, as Sanchez picks the ball up quickly looking to spark a counter-attack!

12:41

WIDE!!! Cucurella and Jackson combine down the left and the Chelsea striker cuts inside looking for shooting space. He fires an effort goalwards from the edge of the box, but it's safe enough for Flekken to leave as the ball curls around the far post!

12:39

Chelsea have won just two of their last 12 London derbies in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in January and Fulham 2-0 earlier this month. The Blues threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Arsenal in their most recent match.

12:37

CHANCE!!! Chelsea break at speed after a long throw from Roerslev comes to nothing. Sterling canters over halfway and finds Palmer to his right, but the youngster's return ball into the box is just a fraction behind the England winger and Brentford survive!

12:35

Brentford have won both of their Premier League away games against Chelsea – no team has ever won their first three games at Stamford Bridge in the history of the competition.

12:33

Following a minute's applause to honour the life of England's World Cup winnin hero Bobby Charlton, Brentford get the game underway as Jensen kicks off!

12:31

Gallagher and Norgaard lead their respective teams out of the tunnel, and we're almost ready to go at Stamford Bridge!

12:20

Aaron Hickey is back in the Brentford XI following a one-match ban, and slots in at left wing-back in one of two changes. Mads Roerslev occupies the opposite flank for the Bees, with Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka shifting to the bench.

12:15

Chelsea make three changes from the side held to a draw by Arsenal, with Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson back leading the line following a wrist injury. Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke join the defence and attacking midfield lines respectively, with Malo Gusto moving to the bench and Enzo Fernandez and Mikhailo Mudryk absent from the squad.

12:15

BRENTFORD SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Zanka Jorgensen, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Ben Mee, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley.

12:15

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Kristoffer Ajer, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Aaron Hickey; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa.

12:07

CHELSEA SUBS: Djordje Petrovic, Eddie Beach, Benoit Badiashile, Lesley Ugochukwu, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Deivid Washington, Alex Matos.

12:07

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson.

12:07

The Bees had been going through a rough patch of their own, not winning in six since beating Fulham 3-0 in the second game of the season. Three draws and losses apiece followed, but Thomas Frank’s side returned to form in their most recent home game, defeating Burnley 3-0.

Is Chelsea v Brentford on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League

12:02 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea take on Brentford in the Premier League’s early-kick off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford go into the game unbeaten in their last three matches, having scored six goals while conceding just once.

Chelsea might have let a two-goal lead slip against Arsenal last weekend but will want to bounce back against a side that has beaten them in the last two meetings between the clubs at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Brentford starting line-ups

12:00 , Jack Rathborn

12:03

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have recovered from a poor start to the season and are unbeaten in their last three games, convincingly beating Fulham and Burnley away from home before a 2-2 draw with London rivals Arsenal last time out.

12:03

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, as Chelsea host Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge.

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…