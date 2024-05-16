Chelsea vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Championship Sunday aiming to seal European qualification.

WATCH CHELSEA v BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been in superb form in recent months, winning four in a row and nine of their last 11 home games and they secured a big 2-1 win at Brighton on Wednesday to put themselves in a great position for European qualification. Chelsea will finish in sixth place and definitely qualify for Europe if they win at home against Bournemouth.

But the situation is still a little uncertain even if they win on Sunday because then Manchester United won't finish in the top six and if United win the FA Cup then sixth place becomes a Europa Conference League spot rather than a Europa League spot. If Chelsea lose and Newcastle win they would finish in seventh place and be sweating on whether or not United win the FA Cup to see whether they have qualified for Europe. Chelsea can also still finish fifth in the table, which is an automatic Europa League spot, if they win and bitter rivals Tottenham lose at Sheffield United on the final day. The fact that Pochettino's side have dragged themselves back into sixth place and look set for European qualification after all of their injuries this season is quite a remarkable achievement.

Bournemouth's situation is a lot clearer heading into this weekend as Andoni Iraola's men know a win coupled with Brighton losing or drawing on the final day seals their spot in the top 10 with a tenth-place finish. The Cherries lost 2-1 late on at home against Brentford last weekend as they've lost two in a row to dent their top 10 hopes. Still, what a season it has been a for Iraola in his debut campaign in England and this week he signed a new contract at Bournemouth as their exciting project is set to take the next step.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday (May 19)

TV Channel: Golf

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Premier League on Peacock

Chelsea focus, team news

Four wins in a row shows that Chelsea have found some understanding and rhythm in their game and Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher have all been excellent in recent weeks with Moises Caicedo also finally finding his feet and Marc Cucurella has been superb at left back. Having Christopher Nkunku back fit has also been a huge boost.

OUT: Reece James (suspended), Enzo Fernandez (groin), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Robert Sanchez (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Mykhailo Mudryk (head)

Bournemouth focus, team news

The Cherries have some defensive players back, which is a big boost, and Iraola will likely go with Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi and Kerkez in defense. The front three of Kluivert, Solanke and Semenyo have been so consistent and cause so many problems with their direct running and interchanging.

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Chris Mepham (illness), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Romain Faivre (ankle)