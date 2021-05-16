Is Chelsea vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League final

Chelsea warm up before kick-off (AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea take on Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final tonight in Gothenburg.

One of these sides will finally end the dominant reign of Lyon, who had won the past five European titles. Neither Chelsea nor Barcelona have ever won the trophy.

Here’s Magdalena Eriksson, the Chelsea captain: “It feels surreal that we are here and will play here. I’ve played here so many times for my national team [Gamla Ullevi is the home of the Sweden women’s team]. I’m really proud we’ve got this far and can’t wait for the game .

“It will be a big challenge of course, Barcelona are a great team. Barcelona have amazing players up front and across the whole team. We know them, their strengths, we have a good plan of how to stop them and we’ll do everything we can.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Chelsea vs Barcelona kicks off at 8pm BST tonight, Sunday 16 May, in Gothenburg.

How to watch on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

How to stream for free online

The game will also be streamed live on BT Sport’s YouTube channel, meaning fans can watch for free.

What is the team news?

Chelsea have only right-back Maren Mjelde out injured, while Barcelona are missing the injured forward Andrea Falcon and the suspended centre-back Andrea Pereira.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Berger; Charles, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson; Leupolz, Ingle, Ji; Harder; Kirby, Kerr

Barcelona: Panos; Torrejon, Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Ouahabi; Losada, Hamraoui, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens

Prediction

Chelsea will give Barcelona stiff test but Barca look like the best team in Europe right now and they are the favourites for a reason. Chelsea 1-3 Barcelona.

