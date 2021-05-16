Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League final online and on TV tonight

Chelsea's Pernille Harder during a training session in Gothenburg (AP)

Chelsea take on Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final tonight in Gothenburg.

One of these sides will finally end the dominant reign of Lyon, who had won the past five European titles. Neither Chelsea nor Barcelona have ever won the trophy.

Emma Hayes is confident, despite Chelsea being slight underdogs against Spain’s runaway champions. “I will be every one of [the fans] during the game,” Hayes said this week.

“We’re sad all our friends and family can’t be here. But the realities are we are used to that and we are one game away from being European champions and I wouldn’t want to be in another dressing room. The best two teams in Europe are in the final and it will make a wonderful spectacle.”

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Chelsea vs Barcelona kicks off at 8pm BST tonight, Sunday 16 May, in Gothenburg.

How to watch on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

How to stream for free online

The game will also be streamed live on BT Sport’s YouTube channel, meaning fans can watch for free.

What is the team news?

Chelsea have only right-back Maren Mjelde out injured, while Barcelona are missing the injured forward Andrea Falcon and the suspended centre-back Andrea Pereira.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Berger; Charles, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson; Leupolz, Ingle, Ji; Harder; Kirby, Kerr

Barcelona: Panos; Torrejon, Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Ouahabi; Losada, Hamraoui, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens

Prediction

Chelsea will give Barcelona stiff test but Barca look like the best team in Europe right now and they are the favourites for a reason. Chelsea 1-3 Barcelona.

