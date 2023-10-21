Arsenal fight back to snatch incredible draw at Chelsea

LONDON – Arsenal underlined their title credentials with an impressive late comeback, as they rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Chelsea on Saturday.

Heading into this game Arsenal were unbeaten and full of confidence after that win against Manchester City before the international break but the Gunners froze in the first half. Big time.

In-form Chelsea looked like they had mad it three wins from three in the Premier League with ease thanks to Cole Palmer’s first half penalty kick and an outrageous cross from Mykhailo Mudryk which flew into the net.

But Arsenal stuck with it and improved in the second half as Declan Rice made the most of a poor Robert Sanchez error to score from long range, then substitute Leandro Trossard finished at the back post to make it 2-2 and send the away fans wild.

Mikel Arteta spent most of this feisty London derby screaming on the sidelines as his side put in one of their worst 45-minute displays in a long time but they rallied impressively to grab a point and leave Chelsea wondering what might have been.

Pochettino’s Chelsea are now on 12 points for the season, while Arsenal are on 21.

Goalkeeper struggles the focus as Arsenal fight back to stun Chelsea

Both Robert Sanchez and David Raya had games to forget as the Spanish goalkeepers have been selected for their distribution. Sanchez had a few dodgy moments and made a poor pass for Declan Rice’s goal which let Arsenal back in to the game. Raya was shaky throughout and was lobbed from long-range for Mudryk’s goal. Sanchez is seen as a stop-gap solution for Chelsea, while Raya is supposed to be an upgrade on Aaron Ramsdale. It seems like Arsenal may move back to Aaron Ramsdale as their starter son, while Chelsea could both be in the market for a new goalkeeper in January and surely David de Gea will get a call. Overall, Arsenal’s fight back was impressive as Arteta was brave with his subs and they worked. On the flip side Chelsea got a lot worse when Pochettino brought on his subs and their focused, determined display seem to fall apart with so many new arrivals on the pitch. Arsenal will feel like this was a win as Chelsea let them off the hook.

What’s next?

Chelsea host Brentford on Saturday, Oct. 28 in a west London derby. Arsenal head to Sevilla on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage game and then host Sheffield United on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Live analysis from Stamford Bridge! - By Joe Prince-Wright

FULL TIME - Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

What a comeback from the Gunners and Chelsea feel pretty sick with that result. Overall, probably a fair result. That point will feel like a win for Arsenal.

GOALLL!! Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal - Leandro Trossard, 85th minute

The sub has found the equalizer. Trossard finishes at the back post. What a comeback from Arsenal. Stamford Bridge is stunned. Moments later Eddie Nketiah almost prods home to make it 3-2. Wow.

GOALLLL! - Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal - Declan Rice, 77th minute

Oh now then. This is very interesting. Robert Sanchez with a really poor pass out of the back straight to Declan Rice and the Arsenal midfielder smashes into an empty net from 30 yards out. That was a great finish and Arsenal have hope heading into the final 10 minutes, plus stoppage time. Game on!

Arsenal go close three times

Gabriel Martinelli first has a shot that Silva deflects wide for a corner, then from the resulting next two corners Arsenal almost head home. The Gunners are pushing to get back in this. It is all Arsenal now with Nketiah and Smith Rowe on, while Chelsea have brought on Jackson for Mudryk as the Ukrainian winger gets a standing ovation.

GOALLLL! - Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal - Mykhailo Mudryk, 48th minute - Oh my word, it went straight in!

Mudryk is out on the left and clearly he looks to swing in a cross but it flies into the far top corner. How did that go in!? Nobody involved with Chelsea cares but questions have to be asked about David Raya there. It was a fluke cross which flew in but still, this is Mudryk's moment.

We are underway for the second half and we have a half time sub for Arsenal as Tomiyasu is on for Zinchenko. Not too surprised by that. Arteta was far from pleased with Zinchenko.

Did not expect that. Arsenal extremely poor and Chelsea deservedly lead.



HALF TIME - Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

That was a brilliant first half from Chelsea, who lead through Cole Palmer's penalty kick. Arsenal were sloppy and all over the place as Mikel Arteta couldn't believe what he was seeing. The only positive for Arsenal is that it's only 1-0. Chelsea were very good.

Chelsea go close now

Conor Gallagher with a driving run from midfield and he plays it perfectly into Cole Palmer's path but his shot across goal squirms just wide. Brilliant attack from Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus has a shot blocked

It has been all Arsenal since Chelsea took the lead. Martin Odegaard is pulling the string and Gabriel Jesus just had a shot at the near post blocked superbly by Thiago Silva.

Big chance for Arsenal!

Declan Rice drives into the box and with other players waiting, he hits a shot across goal with the outside of his right foot but it squirms just wide. Should he have squared it? Probably. Cue chants of "Chelsea reject" from the home fans to their former academy player Rice.

GOALLL! - Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal - Cole Palmer, 15th minute

Chelsea lead and deservedly so. Cole Palmer slots home the penalty kick after VAR is used to spot a clear handball on William Saliba as a cross was swung into the box. Referee Michael Oliver went over to the monitor and it was so obviously a handball. Mikel Arteta is fuming and he should be. Arsenal have yet to wake up. Chelsea are rampant.

It is spicy and sloppy out there

It is getting lively. Cole Palmer is booked as he catches Gabriel Jesus with a late tackle on the ankle, then Palmer is fouled by Declan Rice and Chelsea want a yellow but nothing is given. Rice was lucky there. Palmer was away.

A few poor giveaways from Arsenal early on and Mikel Arteta is incensed. Chelsea are all over Arsenal.

Kick off - We are underway at Stamford Bridge! What an atmosphere here.

Massive team news here is that both Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are fit and start for Arsenal, while Chelsea start Raheem Sterling in a central role up top.

The rain is pouring down here in west London and it is a perfect night for a huge game like this. Welcome!

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Nov. 21)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com & Peacock Premium

Chelsea lineup

Focus on Chelsea, injury news

Chelsea have looked to Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Cole Palmer in attack in recent weeks and it has worked really well. French international striker Christopher Nkunku is making good progress but still remains out injured for Chelsea.

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Armando Broja (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (knee), Nicolas Jackson (wrist), Cole Palmer (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring), Marcus Bettinelli (knee)

Arsenal lineup

Focus on Arsenal, injury news

Arsenal are plodding along very nicely this season as they are unbeaten through eight games and are yet to really get going. As the old cliche goes 'that is the sign of a good team' and all signs point towards the Gunners being in a title race once again. Declan Rice has added balance in central midfield, while David Raya looked a bit shaky against Man City but his play with the ball at his feet is seen as being key in Arsenal's possession-based approach which Arteta is adamant will take them to the next level.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (thigh), William Saliba (toe), Leandro Trossard (hamstring)

Will Bukayo Saka play against Chelsea? - The answer is yes!

That is the biggest fitness question ahead of this game and Mikel Arteta had the following to say on Saka's availability:

"I’m sure he wants to play. I don’t see any player there that doesn’t want to be in the starting XI. He has been working so hard to be fit for this game and let's see where he is at today. He had a couple of days off that he needed, but the rest unfortunately has not been rest for him because he needed the treatment and training to get ready to be available against Chelsea," Saka said.

“I think we have to play him when we see he is in the right condition to play - mentally, physically and that he’s performing. He needs to deserve to play, that’s another story, but so far when he’s played that amount of minutes, it’s because we believe he was ready to cope with that.”

After all of that concern Saka is back and starts, while William Saliba and Leandro Trossard also won their battle to be fit to face Chelsea.

