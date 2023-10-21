Is Chelsea vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta faces Mauricio Pochettino for the first time as managers.

The former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain are longtime friends and their managerial careers have somewhat mirrored each other at London clubs.

While Pochettino took Tottenham to the verge of the Premier League title, Arteta is now attempting to go one step further with Arsenal, with victory over defending champions Manchester City signalling their intent.

But Pochettino is also now in charge of a new project at Stamford Bridge, and there are some signs that Chelsea’s plans are starting to come together under the Argentine following a run of three wins in a row.

Arsenal have had the better of this rivalry in recent meetings, with six wins in the last seven London derbies, and Arteta’s side will go top if they are to continue that trend. Here’s everything you need to know as Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League, plus the latest football betting tips here.

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on 20 October at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 5:00pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via SkyGo.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Reece James is nearing a return for Chelsea after two months out but fellow right back Malo Gusto is available again after serving a three-match suspension. Chelsea have a long list of injury absentees, with Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are all ruled out. Pochettino will hope both Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson will come through knocks after withdrawing from international duty.

Bukayo Saka could return for Arsenal after missing the win over Manchester City and England’s wins against Australia and Italy. Saka will be assessed before the trip to Stamford Bridge, as will Leandro Trossard, but Gabriel Martinelli is fully fit and should start. A potential worry is William Saliba’s fitness, as the France defender reportedly has a toe injury.

Potential line-ups

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Colwill, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Mudryk, Sterling, Palmer

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Prediction

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal