Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League: live score and latest updates

8:45PM

30 mins - Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

"David Luiz he's one of our own" rings around the Bridge — Kieran Canning (@KieranCanning) January 21, 2020

Both of David Luiz's PL red cards have come in Chelsea vs Arsenal games at Stamford Bridge — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) January 21, 2020

8:43PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!

JORGINHO SCORES!

Chelsea 1 Arsenal 0

The little run up, the hop/skip and Jorginho places the ball in the bottom corner. Leno at least reads where the ball is going but it's tucked brilliantly in the net.

8:42PM

RED CARD AND PENALTY!

red card

LUIZ HAS BEEN SENT OFF! Last man/denying a goalscoring chance. It's an easy decision to make for the referee and now Arsenal are in real trouble.

8:41PM

26 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's passing is awful. Nobody in midfield is showing for a pass, nobody is brave enough to receive and turn with it. Everything is being done by the centre-backs, who go to Xhaka or Torreira, who can only go backwards.

The wide players need to be better placed to offer a solution.

But wait a minute! ABRAHAM IS THROUGH ON GOAL! An awful back pass has put Abraham in! The goalie can't reach, he goes round him, and Luiz takes him down! PENALTY!

8:38PM

23 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Pepe plays a dreadful pass inside the pitch and sends Chelsea away on the counter but they can only win a corner. Hudson-Odoi receives it short, Willian and Emerson link on the left and a fizzed, low drive into the box is turned over the bar by Xhaka.

Chelsea have had eight corners already. That possession stat has swung as well - it's now about 50-50.

8:36PM

21 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

A mistake by Kante! We've seen it. He over-runs the ball and gives possession away in the Arsenal half.

Arsenal are keeping and moving the ball well in their own half but cannot seem to figure out how to progress play beyond the centre of the pitch.

8:33PM

18 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Hudson-Odoi is such a good player. Not sure he means this one but a cross to the back post from wide left nearly beats Leno, dipping over the goalkeeper and off the top of the bar.

Arteta is up on his feet trying to issue instructions to his team, who started well but are definitely second best at the moment. They've had the majority of possession too - 63 per cent - so far but it's all in their own half.

8:30PM

15 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Pepe is playing as though in the Ice Cap Zone from Sonic 3, slipping whenever he tries to change direction quickly. Ozil tries to give him a way to take on the full-back but again he falls over.

Chelsea get forward, Hudson-Odoi works some magic ont he right, tricks Martinelli easily and finds Rudiger at the back of the box. Rudiger heads across goal and Abraham is there! His header is straight at the goalkeeper. Great chance.

8:28PM

13 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Mustafi tries to break the lines with a long forward pass, Jorginho intercepts and is then tackled at half way. Arsenal try to break but can't and the move breaks down.

David Luiz is booed as he gets the ball and plays a bad pass to Mustafi, who takes a swipe at Abraham's ankle while clearing it. A few dirty tackles going on in this game.

8:26PM

10 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Chelsea win another corner on the right side. Torreira is blocking Azpilicueta and gets an arm in the face, which gives the referee some work to do. Azpilicueta is fired up for this one.

Torreira marks Azpilicueta but doesn't watch the ball and is beaten to the near post, the ball goes into the middle and Rudiger gets a head to the cross! He should put that on target, doesn't, and its a goal kick.

8:24PM

8 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Pepe takes on Emerson and wins but Ozil is muscled out of receiving the pass.

Hudson-Odoi takes on Saka soon after, completely burns past him and plays a one-two - he's in! He cuts back! Azpilicueta flicks it on round his heel to Kovacic to shoot! He puts his foot through it and Mustafi's testicles prevent the ball reaching the goal.

Mustafi, suffice to say, is definitely feeling that one. Chelsea are furious that the referee stops play to allow the prostrate Mustafi to receive treatment.

8:20PM

5 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

Abraham gets a shove through his back from Luiz and gives his lower behind a little rub. Luiz has made sure to leave a knee him in there. A "welcome to the game!" present. Hudson-Odoi wins a corner, it's curled in and Arsenal head away but only to blue shirts.

Chelsea send a lot of bodies forward which means Kovacic is all on his own at halfway and Arsenal have obviously prepared for this, charging at him with four players to try and close the pass.

8:17PM

3 mins - Chelsea 0 Arsenal 0

This is very weird. BT Sport broadcast the first 30 seconds from a drone, which makes it feel like we're all living in a dream world rather than a LONDON DERBY WITH FIRE AND MUSCLES. Maybe we are.

We're back to a standard camera view now. On the pitch, Chelsea have started aggressively and already made a few strong challenges. Saka has skied a cross from the left. Quite end to end.

8:15PM

KICK OFF

Arsenal get the game started.

8:13PM

The teams are out

Should be a great game this. Really interested to see how both managers approach it, feels like either can win and I don't think they'll want to do that by grinding out a result.

8:06PM

Is Kepa good enough?

The most expensive goalkeeper in the world of all time has a tendency to drop back to his goalline rather than attack the ball. Joe Cole has just analysed his decision-making as BT Sport discuss what level the goalie is at. It's hard to talk about goalies having never played as one, nor really knowing what the rules of the craft are supposed to be, but I know that they're not supposed to let so many goals in. For that reason I have concluded that Kepa is: quite good.

7:47PM

Old pals

This photo makes Petr Cech look a lot taller than I realised he was. Or maybe Bellerin is smaller. This is a mystery that might never be solved - buckle in!

7:31PM

Hector Bellerin is captain

No surprises for Chelsea. Looks like a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 with Emerson in at left-back which puts Azpilicueta back to right-back.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is brilliant fun to watch, Willian has been excellent recently and Tammy Abraham is the biggest threat to Arsenal's goal.

The big news for Arsenal is that Hector Bellerin has been named captain, a move that makes perfect sense to me.

He personifies that Wenger era of player, a youth prospect signed from Barcelona, total hipster (I mean this in a nice way), the sort who actually reads those fashion sections of men's magazines, a North London haircut. He's also a great player.

It's a 4-2-3-1 for Arteta's side. Look out for Gabriel Martinelli, who is really special.

7:26PM

Starting lineups

7:23PM

A must win

Mikel Arteta's words, not mine. The new Arsenal box (is he still new?) reckons his team absolutely have to win tonight in order to have any chance whatsoever of reaching the top four. I'm not sure it matters - they're nowhere near it.

The 10 point gap to them and Chelsea is definitely surmountable but having watched a lot of Arsenal, and more generally the Premier League, they are a work in progress and inconsistent to the point of unpredictability. There are clear signs of progress, a change in style and the players seem to enjoy Arteta's coaching thus far but the team isn't good enough.

Chelsea can be really dangerous in attack when they get going but tend to be better when they have space to run into. Arsenal will have done their home work and may opt to try and win the ball high up the park - Chelsea's defenders are often left isolated by the rest of the team pushing up the pitch and a single mistake could lead to high quality chances to score.

The team news will be with us any minute. Expect plenty of action and a few goals.