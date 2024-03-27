Is Chelsea vs Ajax on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have one foot in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals already and must go on to finish the job on Wednesday evening when they host Ajax at Stamford Bridge.

A thumping 3-0 victory in the first leg last week came courtesy of a brace from Sjoeke Nusken after Lauren James’ opener and the Blues could really have scored more - but all the same they remain firmly on course to challenge for a first European triumph before manager Emma Hayes’ summer departure.

The Blues are fighting for honours on all fronts as they lead the Women’s Super League table, albeit only on goal difference ahead of huge WSL rivals Manchester City with five matches left to play.

It certainly looks as though it’ll be Chelsea progressing from this quarter-final tie, but with Barcelona likely awaiting them in the semi-finals, Hayes will want to ensure this game shows all of her team’s potential to build confidence and momentum.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the last-eight second leg, while you can see the latest match odds and tips here.

When is Chelsea vs Ajax?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 27 March at Stamford Bridge in London.

Where can I watch it?

In the UK, the fixture will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and DAZN.com.

Predicted lineups and team news

Ajax can recall captain Sherida Spitse after she was suspended in the first leg, but young midfielder Yohannes is now banned after her own caution in that game. The Blues, meanwhile, could rotate as they have a League Cup final at the weekend to contend with, when they’ll face Arsenal at Molineux.

Chelsea: Hampton, Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Leupolz, Ingle, Rytting Kaneryd, Cankovic, Beever-Jones, Macario

Ajax: Van Eijk; Kardinaal, Spitse, De Sanders, De Klonia, Noordam, Van Gool, Van de Velde, Grant, Leuchter, Hoekstra

Champions League quarter-final first leg scores

Ajax 0-3 Chelsea

Benfica 1-2 Lyon

Hacken 1-2 PSG

Brann 1-2 Barcelona

Odds

Chelsea 2/11

Draw 5/1

Ajax 9/1

Prediction

Chelsea to wrap up a big win even with a rotated side - then full focus on the semis clash with Barcelona, in all probability. Chelsea 4-0 Ajax.