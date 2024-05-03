Chelsea v West Ham United preview: Team news, head to head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Chelsea are hoping Levi Colwill and Christopher Nkunku could return from respective toe and hamstring injuries.
The Blues were without 14 players for the midweek win over Tottenham, including Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernandez and Ben Chilwell.
West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos could return after missing the last three matches.
Fellow defender Nayef Aguerd remains sidelined but the Hammers have no fresh injury problems.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 home league games against West Ham United (W12, D4), including winning the last three.
However, the Hammers won the reverse fixture in August despite playing for almost 30 minutes with 10 men.
West Ham could record just their third Premier League double over Chelsea.
Chelsea
Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 league matches at Stamford Bridge, having won just one of the 14 prior to that.
The Blues have won only one of their past 13 Premier League matches played on Sundays (D5, L7): a 3-2 win over Brighton in December.
They are aiming to keep consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time since February 2023.
Chelsea have conceded a club record 59 Premier League goals this season and could become just the second club to score and concede at least 60 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.
Cole Palmer could become only the seventh player to score or assist against 14 different Premier League clubs in a season.
He has scored 15 Premier League home goals this season, one short of the Chelsea record, set by Didier Drogba in 2006-07 and equalled by Frank Lampard in 2009-10.
West Ham
West Ham have won just one of their last eight league matches (D4, L3).
David Moyes' side have not kept a clean sheet in 15 top-flight games since a goalless draw against Brighton at the start of January.
Five of West Ham United's last 10 Premier League matches have seen both teams score two or more goals.
David Moyes has never won an away Premier League match against Chelsea in 18 attempts (D7, L11).
Michail Antonio has scored in his last three games in all competitions.
The Jamaica forward could become the first West Ham player to reach 100 Premier League goal involvements - he currently has 67 goals and 32 assists.