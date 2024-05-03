Chelsea v West Ham United preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are hoping Levi Colwill and Christopher Nkunku could return from respective toe and hamstring injuries.

The Blues were without 14 players for the midweek win over Tottenham, including Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernandez and Ben Chilwell.

West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos could return after missing the last three matches.

Fellow defender Nayef Aguerd remains sidelined but the Hammers have no fresh injury problems.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 home league games against West Ham United (W12, D4), including winning the last three.

However, the Hammers won the reverse fixture in August despite playing for almost 30 minutes with 10 men.

West Ham could record just their third Premier League double over Chelsea.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 league matches at Stamford Bridge, having won just one of the 14 prior to that.

The Blues have won only one of their past 13 Premier League matches played on Sundays (D5, L7): a 3-2 win over Brighton in December.

They are aiming to keep consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time since February 2023.

Chelsea have conceded a club record 59 Premier League goals this season and could become just the second club to score and concede at least 60 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

Cole Palmer could become only the seventh player to score or assist against 14 different Premier League clubs in a season.

He has scored 15 Premier League home goals this season, one short of the Chelsea record, set by Didier Drogba in 2006-07 and equalled by Frank Lampard in 2009-10.

West Ham