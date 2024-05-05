Chelsea v West Ham: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

The more I see and read about David Moyes' situation at West Ham, the more I am expecting them to shake hands and part company at the end of the season... and then they will bring him back a few months later when they are struggling.

I don't think Moyes has got enough credit for the overall job he has done at the Hammers, but with only one win in their past eight league games, their current form is not great.

This is Chelsea's second London derby of the week, and another big game for them in the battle for sixth and seventh spot. It is going to be close, but I fancy them to edge it.

Nathan's prediction: 2-3

