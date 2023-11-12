Is Chelsea v Manchester City on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Premier League fixture

After surviving a chaotic Monday night fixture against Tottenham, Chelsea are back in Premier League action as they welcome the champions to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City travel down to London looking back to their best, scoring 12 goals in their last three games for the concession of just a single consolation at Bournemouth last weekend.

By contrast, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have yet to find consistency this season, though Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick in the win over Spurs should have done the striker’s confidence some good.

The Londoners will be hoping to put a horrible recent record against their visitors behind them and secure a win

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest match odds here.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City?

Chelsea vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland

Odds

Chelsea win 4/1

Draw 13/5

Manchester City win 3/4

Get all the latest Premier League odds here.

Prediction

Manchester City win. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City