Chelsea v Man Utd: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For the midweek matches, he takes on UB40 drummer and Birmingham City fan Jimmy Brown.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Some Manchester United fans have got a bit angry with me when I've predicted them to lose in the past, but what happened against Brentford on Saturday summed them up.

United were on a high after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break, showing great resilience to come back and win in the manner they did.

I was thinking 'here we go' and wondering if this was another turning point with the possibility of them kicking on... and then they go and put in such an insipid performance against the Bees.

They were so flat but, when Mason Mount scored in stoppage time, it looked like they had got away with it.

This time, Brentford deservedly levelled but United have been doing this all season. They've been lucky, right from the start.

As far as this game goes, well it's anyone's guess. I keep on being wrong about Chelsea, including their 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

Cole Palmer continues to be a bright spark for the Blues but something is not right with the rest of the team. If they cannot beat Burnley at home when the Clarets are down to 10 men, then heaven help them.

All things considered, it makes this game impossible to predict. It feels like it will probably be a draw but Palmer will score so I am going to go with him to get the decider.

Brown's prediction: 1-2

This is another hard one to call but I'm going with United.

Read the rest of their predictions here