Chelsea v Man Utd: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Thursday's Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Manchester United:

Chelsea are winless in their past 12 Premier League games against Manchester United (D7 L5), their longest ever run without a league victory against the Red Devils.

Manchester United have won just one of their past nine Premier League away games against London sides (D3 L5), losing four of their past six. They've lost three of their five such visits this season, last losing more in a single top-flight campaign in 1989-90 (four).

The Blues have both scored and conceded in 19 different Premier League games this season, last doing so more often in 2019-20 (22). They've done so in each of their past seven league matches, their longest such run since a run of nine between January and April 2017.

United have won more games (80) and have a higher win percentage (59.7%) in the month of April than any other side in Premier League history. However, they've won just one of their past seven away games in the month (D2 L4), beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 last year.