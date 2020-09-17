Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?
The biggest game of the Premier League fixture week, with defending champions Liverpool heading to Frank Lampard's Chelsea.
When is it?
On Sunday, September 20.
What time is kick-off?
It's in the primetime, classic, top billing Super Sunday slot of 4.30pm BST.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Premier League.
What is the team news?
Not much information out there at the moment, so we will know more once the pre-match press conferences are done and dusted.
What are the best odds?
Liverpool to win: 6/5
Draw: 11/4
Chelsea to win: 11/5
What is our prediction?
Liverpool were slightly fortunate to claim victory in their opening game against Leeds, emerging 4-3 victors and Chelsea comfortably saw off Brighton 3-1 in their opening game. You'd say there are goals in this game — and we think more of them will go to Chelsea.
Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1