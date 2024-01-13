Is Chelsea v Fulham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Fulham in a London derby as the two clubs return to Premier League action (Getty Images)

Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge as the two London clubs return to Premier League action.

Fulham could move within a point of their hosts and the top half of the table with victory.

Both sides were beaten in midweek Carabao Cup fixtures, with Chelsea slipping up at Middlesbrough and Fulham beaten by Liverpool as each conceded a one-goal first leg deficit.

The pair did finish 2023 with league wins, though: Chelsea survived a late Luton rally at Kenilworth Road and Marco Silva’s secured an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham?

Chelsea vs Fulham is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am. Subscribers can stream the game via discovery+.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Broja, Palmer

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez

Odds

Chelsea win 8/13

Draw 3/1

Fulham win 17/4

Prediction

A draw. Chelsea 2-2 Fulham.