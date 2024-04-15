Chelsea v Everton: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on actor and Leyton Orient fan Daniel Mays.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

As usual with Chelsea, I don't have a clue what to go for here.

If you look back at their results then they are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, but they have drawn four of those matches because they always seem to shoot themselves in the foot.

Everton beat Mauricio Pochettino's side at Goodison Park in December, but only got their first league win of 2024 last week.

Beating Burnley was massive for them, but they need to follow that up by getting something at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are still a developing team so I am going to go with the Toffees to take a point.

Mays' prediction: 2-1

I bumped into Everton boss Sean Dyche in a restaurant on the South Bank about two weeks ago. He went: 'I know you - you're an actor.' And I went: 'Well, I know you too'. We had our photograph taken together and he was very nice. After what Everton have been through this season, I hope they stay up - but I think Chelsea will win this one.

