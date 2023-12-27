Is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a London derby as the Premier League’s festive schedule continues.

Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned poor finishing and another setback in defeat to Wolves and will hope to pick up momentum here after a slow start to life in charge of the Blues.

Despite advancing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a dramatic end to their quarter-final with Newcastle, triumphing on penalties, Pochettino’s side are still languishing in mid-table.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles have had a mixed run in recent weeks, with a stunning draw at Manchester City a highlight, although the wait for a win extends to seven games after Danny Welbeck hit back for Brighton at Selhurst Park in a 1-1 draw.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the latest odds and tips for the festive football:

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

The match kicks off on 27 December 2023 at 19:30 GMT at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without the suspended Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer. While Ben Chilwell has only just returned to partial team training. Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Robert Sanchez all look set to miss out. Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu have been ruled out. But Christopher Nkunku could earn a start for the first time after his debut goal at Wolves, with Thiago Silva a candidate to rest due to the intense schedule. Chelsea will hope to recover Moises Caicedo, who missed the Wolves match through illness.

Eberechi Eze is pushing for a return to the Palace starting line-up. Odsonne Edouard looks set to miss out again and the Eagles are without long-term absentee Cheick Doucoure, who is recovering from an Achilles injury.

Predicted lineups

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk; Broja

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards; Olise, Eze, Ayew; Mateta

Prediction

The Blues could be vulnerable to the Eagles on the break at Stamford Bridge, as they continue to struggle to break teams down at home. But we’ll opt for a narrow win against a spirited Palace. Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace