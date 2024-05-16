Chelsea v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats
Chelsea are unbeaten in four Premier League games against Bournemouth, having lost three of their four against them before this.
Bournemouth have won 50% of their Premier League away games against Chelsea (three out of six), the best win rate by a visiting side at Stamford Bridge (minimum of five games).
Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 13 games when finishing a Premier League campaign with a home game, most recently losing against Aston Villa in 2001-02 (1-3).
Bournemouth have alternated between winning (three) and losing (three) -of their final games in the past six seasons, going down 1-0 against Everton last term.