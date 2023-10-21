Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners rescue thrilling Premier League draw
Arsenal staged a stunning late fightback to earn a point at Stamford Bridge just as Chelsea looked about to enjoy their finest victory under manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Chelsea were in complete control after Cole Palmer put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 15th minutes, with William Saliba penalised for handball following the intervention of the video assistant referee.
Arsenal looked certain to slump to their first Premier League defeat of the season when Mykhailo Mudryk's speculative effort from out wide caught Arsenal keeper David Raya stranded and out of position three minutes after the break.
Arsenal were sloppy and struggled to create anything until they were gifted a lifeline with 13 minutes left, Declan Rice sending Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez's poor clearance back past him into the net.
And, remarkably, they were level seven minutes later when substitute Leandro Trossard made a decisive first contribution, stealing in at the far post to score as Chelsea hesitated in dealing with Bukayo Saka's cross.
More to follow.
