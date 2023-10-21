Chelsea v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and final score after late Leandro Trossard goal

Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta faces Mauricio Pochettino for the first time as managers.

The former teammates at Paris Saint-Germain are longtime friends and their managerial careers have somewhat mirrored each other at London clubs.

While Pochettino took Tottenham to the verge of the Premier League title, Arteta is now attempting to go one step further with Arsenal, with victory over defending champions Manchester City signalling their intent.

But Pochettino is also now in charge of a new project at Stamford Bridge, and there are some signs that Chelsea’s plans are starting to come together under the Argentine following a run of three wins in a row.

Follow along for all the updates from Stamford Bridge plus get the latest odds and tips for this match right here:

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Arsenal could go top of the league with a win

Chelsea have won just one of their last six league games against Arsenal

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez, Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

15’ GOAL! Palmer sends Raya the wrong way with his penalty, 1-0!

48’ GOAL! Mudryk with a second for the Blues, chipping Raya from out wide, 2-0!

77’ GOAL! Rice punishes Sanchez’s error and curls the ball into the empty net, 2-1!

84’ GOAL! Trossard is left by Gusto at the back post and pokes past Sanchez, 2-2!

Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal’s late comeback to earn point at Chelsea

19:38 , Jack Rathborn

Declan Rice: “First half is the worst we've played all season. Not doing things in structure, the manager said they've been very unlucky this season, it was never going to be easy.

“Heart and character, that mindset to know you can do it. It's about driving the team on, making sure everybody believe we can get something here.

“My first pass, a sloppy one, not good enough. Second half, we showed what we’re about, that belief and hunger.”

FT Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

19:31 , Jack Rathborn

A tremendous game ends all square. Trossard’s movement and calm finish at the back post enough to ensure Arsenal remain unbeaten.

But Pochettino will be livid, they’ve chucked away two points there, after a superb performance for more than an hour.

Goalkeeping errors from both Raya and Sanchez gifted goals for Mudryk and Rice and leaves both managers with a headache moving forward.

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

19:25 , Jack Rathborn

90+5 Saka loses the ball now, Thiago easily sweeping up as Nketiah looked to get in behind.

Jackson running in behind after Enzo’s pass, he shapes to shoot, works a yard and then drags one to the far post.

A solid effort, but Raya has that one covered.

Now Caicedo and Saka collide, the Ecuadorian is down hurt, despite dishing out the punishment. Officially, two minutes remain.

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

19:23 , Jack Rathborn

90+2’ Jackson offering a direct route for Chelsea, but Arsenal pushing on and sensing three points for the taking.

Sloppy from Caicedo to gift Arsenal possession and there are plenty of groans around Stamford Bridge.

Nketiah tries to bend one, but it’s straight at Sanchez, who is given plenty of stick from the visiting fans when he gets on the ball, sensing another mistake.

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

19:20 , Jack Rathborn

90’ Nketiah leaves one on Caicedo, although the Chelsea midfielder looked to jump into the challenge too. A yellow for the Arsenal forward regardless.

We’re approaching stoppage time now, Arsenal fans in full song, they’ll believe they can nick this.

They lead the league, alomg with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Spurs, with three goals this season from 75 minutes onwards.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (Trossard)

19:14 , Jack Rathborn

84’ GOAL! Trossard equalises at the back post!

Absolute bedlam in the away end, the Belgian ghosts past Gusto and pokes home at the far post.

Stamford Bridge is stunned. There’s time for a winner, too!

Nketiah in behind and under pressure from Thiago he shoots just beyond the far post.

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

19:13 , Jack Rathborn

83’ James makes his return from injury and Madueke is also introduced. Sterling and Palmer make way, meaning an extra defensive body on the pitch for the Blues.

Still over 10 minutes left here, including stoppage time, with James given a hero’s welcome by the home supporters.

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

19:12 , Jack Rathborn

82’ Chelsea react positively to that goal, pushing down the left through Cucurella.

A combination is cut out by Rice, but he loses it quickly, Gallagher picking up the pieces. It’s scrappy now!

Caicedo looking to settle things down, but Colwill goes direct again and hooks a cross up and over the bar.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal (Rice)

19:09 , Jack Rathborn

77’ It’s another goalkeeping howler! Sanchez this time and he plays it straight to Rice, who controls and then cushions the ball into the empty net.

Hope for the Gunners!

Chelsea now the side holding on with a gripping final 10 minutes ahead.

A quiet game for Rice, but he never stopped trying to make things happen, the sign of a player with excellent character when both his side is not on top.

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

19:02 , Jack Rathborn

70’ Cucurella in the book for Chelsea. Arsenal sending on Nketiah for Jesus.

Chelsea still dangerous on the counter though, Palmer with a curler, setting it outside the defender and hoping to bring it back into the far corner, but it doesn’t move enough. That comes after Pochettino gives him a strong hug and shouts something in his ear. It’s been a tremendous performance from the former Man City starlet.

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

18:55 , Jack Rathborn

64’ Rice spreading the play nicely, but Chelsea have blocked up the central areas nicely.

Martinelli finding some joy down the left and he beats Gusto on the outside, whipping in a tantalising ball.

But Arsenal have no bodies near it to threaten. A Blues change as Mudryk makes way, a standing ovation for the Ukrainian, on comes Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

18:51 , Jack Rathborn

59’ Rice wanted the return ball from Jorginho, the England midfielder was screaming for it as he looks to get Arsenal going and break the lines.

An inswinging delivery from Odegaard and Jesus goes for it and Tomiyasu heads it over the bar, but Sanchez is wild in his aerial claim, crashing into the back of the Brazilian.

It’s poor from the Chelsea ‘keeper, who is showing how both sides have issues at the position.

Aaron Ramsdale is absent today after his wife Georgina gave birth to a baby boy.

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

18:48 , Jack Rathborn

56’ It’s so poor from Raya, another howler is avoided by quick thinking.

But his pass out from the back is intercepted by Palmer, who rounds the ‘keeper and looks to slot into the empty net, but to the Spaniard’s credit, he recovers and puts it out for a corner.

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

18:46 , Jack Rathborn

55’ Rice now surging down the left and the overlap from Martinelli finds a way past Gusto.

Another corner for Arsenal and a bit of pressure.

Jorginho with a hit and then Tomiyasu swipes at goal, but it’s a goal kick, despite a clear deflecton and the Japanese defender is furious.

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

18:44 , Jack Rathborn

53’ A curler from Martinelli and it's heading for that top right corner, but it's deflected wide for a corner, some life in Arsenal now.

Sanchez strong in the air from the corner, unlike his compatriot at the other end.

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

18:38 , Jack Rathborn

48’ GOAL! Mudryk with a stunner doubles the lead for Chelsea!

The ball is likely intended for Sterling, but Raya’s positioning is horrendous and allows the Ukrainian to chip him.

Chelsea double their lead and Mudryk gets a bit of luck, when for so long he’s been out of it. A long way back now for Arteta’s Gunners.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

18:37 , Jack Rathborn

47’ Tomiyasu is on for Zinchenko, Arteta looking for a stronger defensive performance in the second half with the Blues able to find joy down both flanks.

Same shape this half though, without the ball, the Blues set up nicely.

What is Infinite Athlete? Chelsea’s new shirt sponsor

18:31 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea’s new front-of-shirt sponsor is Infinite Athlete.

The Blues struck a deal worth £40m and now the company will feature on the front of the shirts after they had started the season with a blank blue.

The club was previously sponsored by the Three mobile network and so far has been playing this season without a badge after the Premier League blocked a potential deal with Paramount+.

The new deal will apply to both men’s and women’s kits and is for the current season.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

18:18 , Jack Rathborn

45+1’ A VAR check as Sterling dashes into the box, not that the winger complains too much. But bodies collide and he takes a tumble.

The check is complete, 30 seconds later, with Arsenal pushing for the equaliser as we enter stoppage time.

Cucurella back to Sterling down the right, Palmer picks it up and slides it to Enzo, who digs it out from underneath his feet, but that’s only chipped up into the gleeful hands of Raya.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

18:15 , Jack Rathborn

44’ Chelsea hurting Arsenal in transition and it’s Sterling and Palmer combining.

Sterling sprints down the right and Gusto is not picked up, he gathers and swipes at goal from just outside the area, it’s just over.

An exciting end to this half.

Now Thiago stops the game, and gathers a yellow card, which is fairly deserved in truth. Jesus rolls it past his compatriot, and Thiago will turn his shoulders and clatter into him, denying Arsenal’s counter-attack.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

18:11 , Jack Rathborn

40’ That Saka and Odegaard combination looking to get Arsenal firing.

But Mudryk working tirelessly back down the Blues’ left side, he blocks a potential one-two with Saka ready to surge into the box.

Gallagher, Palmer and Enzo the most advanced trio of Blues at various points, and they are so narrow that none of them spread beyond the centre circle.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

18:09 , Jack Rathborn

37’ Arsenal not able to compete in the midfield, Rice has been quiet and Enzo has emerged as the dominant force in this game.

Arteta screaming from the touchline as Gabriel and White continue to be gifted touches from Chelsea, but they’ve done very little with it.

Saka and Odegaard starting to find a way into the game though, but the Chelsea shape is excellent without the ball.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

17:58 , Jack Rathborn

28’ Thiago Silva now closely monitoring Jesus, White pulled it back, and the Brazilian forward shifted it nicely, spinning before striking at goal from barely eight yards out.

Chelsea clear for the corner. And Colwill’s towering header helps them clear that too.

Now, the counter, Gusto is caught down the right by a rampaging Martinelli. But the Frenchman wins a free-kick in a dangerous area after getting his body back between man and ball. Tremendous battle, that.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

17:56 , Jack Rathborn

25’ It’s another wild challenge from a Chelsea player, after Cole Palmer studded the back of Gabriel Jesus.

Now Thiago, sliding and out of control, clatters into Martinelli.

The good news for Gunners supporters is that the Brazilian winger is back up on his feet.

Enzo and Jorginho now scrapping in the middle of the pitch, a really good tempo to this game.

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

17:54 , Jack Rathborn

21’ It’s been a positive response from Arsenal. Declan Rice finally surging clear and gets in behind the Blues’ backline down the left.

It’s a strange cross, or is it a shot? Stabbed with the outside of his right boot, it’s not far from that far right corner.

Chelsea going to sleep but they survive. A frantic tempo here is causing Raya to storm out from his goal in the slick conditions.

Gabriel Martinelli is now struggling, he could be injured.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal (Cole Palmer)

17:49 , Jack Rathborn

15’ GOAL! Chelsea break the deadlock and it’s Cole Palmer with a calmly-taken penalty.

The review on Saliba’s handball, blocking Mudryk’s header, from Sterling’s cross, which was destined for goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:38 , Jack Rathborn

4’ - Cucurella storming forward from left-back, a huge chance for the Spaniard to justify the investment made in him after a rock start to his career at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners now sweeping the ball across their backline on the slick surface, White enjoying plenty of early touches in fact.

Gabriel then chips one lock to Martinelli, but Gusto reads that well.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:33 , Jack Rathborn

A lively start from the Blues!

Fernandez bends one from the edge of the area, it’s frantic from Arsenal, who can’t deal with the loose ball.

Sterling caused the panic, then Gallagher had a shot blocked.

Raya untroubled, but it was direct from Chelsea in the west London rain.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:24 , Sonia Twigg

The game is less than 10 minutes away, it might be raining but that will not affect the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:23 , Sonia Twigg

Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:17 , Sonia Twigg

The Independent chief football writer Miguel Delaney previews Chelsea vs Arsenal:

They aren’t exactly the words you’d expect as part of a rivalry that has become one of the most fractious in the Premier League, certainly for the fans:

“I love him and he loves me.”

“Like a dad.”

The latter statement was nevertheless what Mikel Arteta said about Mauricio Pochettino when a mere player at Arsenal, which led to the then Tottenham Hotspur manager declaring their mutual admiration. It was already a notable friendship when they were on different sides of north London, let alone in different dugouts this weekend, but their bond goes back much further than this time in England.

Mikel Arteta, Mauricio Pochettino and the ‘love’ at the heart of a fractious rivalry

Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:13 , Sonia Twigg

Ramsdale is not in the Arsenal squad, but from what Arteta has told Sky Sports, it seems like he has just had a baby, so no fitness concerns.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:10 , Sonia Twigg

Aaron Ramsdale feels it is “strange” how much attention is being paid to his battle with David Raya to be Arsenal number one – but admits he fears for his England future if he does not win it.

The 25-year-old signed a new contract last season but has found himself on the bench after summer signing Raya broke into the side and has started just once – a Carabao Cup win at Brentford – since mid-September.

Ramsdale picked up his fourth senior England cap in the 3-1 friendly win away to Scotland last month but was an unused substitute in the recent victories over Australia and Italy.

Focus on goalkeeping battle is strange – Aaron Ramsdale

Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:03 , Sonia Twigg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed Mauricio Pochettino as a “big brother” and believes he is already turning things around at Chelsea.

The pair played together for a year at Paris Saint-Germain, both arriving in 2001 and striking up a friendship that lasts until the present day.

They have since gone on to become top coaches – but their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Saturday will be the first time they have faced off as opposing managers.

Mikel Arteta, Mauricio Pochettino and the ‘love’ at the heart of a fractious rivalry

Team news - Chelsea vs Arsenal

17:01 , Sonia Twigg

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez, Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Team news Arsenal vs Chelsea:

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino made two changes, with Armando Broja not fit enough to play and Axel Disasi dropped to the bench due to a minor injury.

Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk were in the starting XI, with Reece James returning to the bench.

Arsenal crucially have Bukayo Saka back, is in in the starting XI after missing the win over Manchester City through injury, which also ruled him out of playing for England in the recent international break.

Gabriel Martinelli also starts for the Gunners.

Good afternoon

Friday 20 October 2023 15:58 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Arsenal from Stamford Bridge. Fresh off the international break, both sides return hungry for a win in this crunch fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s side have picked up where they left off last season and can temporarily go top of the table should they pick up three points away from home today after their huge 1-0 victory against reigning champions Manchester City. Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to continue their recent resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino having won three games in a row in all competitions.

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up and team news to come!